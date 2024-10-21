Bonila Aryan Roshan is an IIT Tirupati aspirant uncertain about completing his studies due to financial hardships despite securing admission.

For many young people in India, studying at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) is a dream they eagerly pursue. To achieve this, students must clear the highly competitive JEE Main and Advanced exams. However, even after passing these exams, financially disadvantaged students often face significant challenges when it comes to continuing their studies. One such student is Bonila Aryan Roshan, who is dealing with these difficulties despite securing admission to IIT.

On August 1, IIT Tirupati will open its doors to new students, and Bonila Aryan Roshan from Telangana will join the Chemical Engineering department. However, Roshan is filled with uncertainty and worry. According to a report from the Times of India, he expressed doubts about whether he would be able to complete the four-year engineering course. Roshan comes from the Siddipet district of Telangana, where his family struggles to make ends meet. His mother works as a daily laborer, earning just Rs 200 per day. His father passed away when Roshan was young, leaving the family in a difficult financial situation.

Roshan worked hard to secure a rank of 2406 in the SC category of the JEE exam, but paying for IIT fees has become a major hurdle for his family. They managed to collect Rs 50,000 to cover the fees for his first semester. "This will allow me to complete my first semester... I don't know how I will cover my expenses for the rest of my studies," the 18-year-old said.

Unfortunately, Roshan's situation is not unique. Many students from marginalized communities in Telangana face similar financial struggles. While IITs waive the Rs 1 lakh tuition fee for SC/ST students, there are still other significant expenses such as accommodation, food, and registration fees, which can total between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh annually. For families with limited income, these additional costs can be overwhelming.

To cope with these challenges, students like Roshan often have to sell whatever little assets they own or rely on the kindness of others for financial support. Their dreams of a better future hang in the balance as they struggle to overcome the barriers that come with poverty and pursue their education at prestigious institutions like IIT.

