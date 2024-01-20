Headlines

Meet IPS officer whose father was a dock worker, and lived in Mumbai slums, his UPSC AIR was..

Weather update: Delhi-NCR shivers due to cold wave, check state-wise forecast for next 3 days

Japan makes historic landing on moon, but lander losing power rapidly makes mission 'minimum success'

Bigg Boss 17: Salman grills Vicky's bhabhi for his mom's statement on Ankita, actress' mother says 'mujhe khud ko..'

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Temples across US gearing up for consecration ceremony on Jan 22

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man whose father was a dock worker, and lived in Mumbai slums, his UPSC AIR was..

Weather update: Delhi-NCR shivers due to cold wave, check state-wise forecast for next 3 days

Mahabharat's Lord Krishna aka Nitish Bhardwaj says success of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is worrying: 'I couldn't sit...'

Highest individual scores for RCB in IPL history

7 Benefits of having omega-3 fatty acids

8 highly anticipated Bollywood biopics releasing in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Bigg Boss 17: Salman grills Vicky's bhabhi for his mom's statement on Ankita, actress' mother says 'mujhe khud ko..'

Mahabharat's Lord Krishna aka Nitish Bhardwaj says success of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is worrying: 'I couldn't sit...'

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in February? Actor says ‘it feels like…’

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man whose father was a dock worker, and lived in Mumbai slums, his UPSC AIR was..

Mohammed Husain, a resident of Wadi Bandar, Mumbai's Sholapur Lane, ranked 570th on the UPSC Exam 2022

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Union Public Service Commission Examination (UPSC), one of the is one of the most challenging exams in India. UPSC requires years of work, endurance, patience, and devotion. 
Similarly, we have the story of  Mohammed Husain, whose aspiring story will inspire you. 

Mohammed Husain, a resident of Wadi Bandar, Mumbai's Sholapur Lane, ranked 570th on the UPSC Exam 2022. Hussain's success required a great deal of work and hardship. Hussain lives in a small shanty by the side of the road, close to the Wadi Bandar Majgaon Dock.

Among the 933 candidates selected by the UPSC, Mohammed Husain's achievement was deemed truly outstanding due to the social and economic challenges he faced throughout his life. These challenges were easily overcome by the determined 27-year-old. He passed the UPSC exam on his fifth attempt and achieved an incredible All-India Rank (AIR) of 570.
Hussain's father started out as an employee at the dockyard, loading and unloading cargo from trucks before working his way up to supervisor. Ramzan Sayed, his father, made sure his son attended respectable schools in the city. 

He said,"My father would encourage me to bring about change." He also added, "My family supported me throughout my journey, even going to the extent of not distracting me with household problems. My father would even accompany me when I went to appear for the exam."

Mohammed Husain completed his formal education at Dongri's St. Joseph's School before earning his bachelor's degree from Elphinstone College in 2018. He got into in specialized coaching programs to help him get ready for the civil services exam. Among them was the Hajj Committee of India's Civil Services Residential Coaching Institute, which is based in Mumbai's Hajj House and offers a unique coaching program specifically for Muslim candidates. He also received instruction from the Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi and Pune Academy. Mohammed Husain wants to work for the Indian Police Services (IPS) or the Indian Revenue Services (IRS).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Temples across US gearing up for consecration ceremony on Jan 22

Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal likely to skip ED summons for 4th time today, to leave for Goa

Ram Mandir News Live Updates: Ram Lalla’s face revealed ahead of Ayodhya Ram Temple ceremony

Weather update: Delhi-NCR shivers due to cold wave, check state-wise forecast for next 3 days

Meet IIT-JEE topper, joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year, he is now…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE