Meet man whose father was a dock worker, and lived in Mumbai slums, his UPSC AIR was..

The Union Public Service Commission Examination (UPSC), one of the is one of the most challenging exams in India. UPSC requires years of work, endurance, patience, and devotion.

Similarly, we have the story of Mohammed Husain, whose aspiring story will inspire you.

Mohammed Husain, a resident of Wadi Bandar, Mumbai's Sholapur Lane, ranked 570th on the UPSC Exam 2022. Hussain's success required a great deal of work and hardship. Hussain lives in a small shanty by the side of the road, close to the Wadi Bandar Majgaon Dock.

Among the 933 candidates selected by the UPSC, Mohammed Husain's achievement was deemed truly outstanding due to the social and economic challenges he faced throughout his life. These challenges were easily overcome by the determined 27-year-old. He passed the UPSC exam on his fifth attempt and achieved an incredible All-India Rank (AIR) of 570.

Hussain's father started out as an employee at the dockyard, loading and unloading cargo from trucks before working his way up to supervisor. Ramzan Sayed, his father, made sure his son attended respectable schools in the city.

He said,"My father would encourage me to bring about change." He also added, "My family supported me throughout my journey, even going to the extent of not distracting me with household problems. My father would even accompany me when I went to appear for the exam."

Mohammed Husain completed his formal education at Dongri's St. Joseph's School before earning his bachelor's degree from Elphinstone College in 2018. He got into in specialized coaching programs to help him get ready for the civil services exam. Among them was the Hajj Committee of India's Civil Services Residential Coaching Institute, which is based in Mumbai's Hajj House and offers a unique coaching program specifically for Muslim candidates. He also received instruction from the Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi and Pune Academy. Mohammed Husain wants to work for the Indian Police Services (IPS) or the Indian Revenue Services (IRS).