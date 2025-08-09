Meet man, whose father is accountant in DM's office, who first became DSP, then IRS, later cleared UPSC exam in 3rd attempt to become IAS, his rank was...

He completed his schooling from Jagran Public School and graduated in Electronics Engineering from Hindu College, Delhi University. Let's know more how he cracked UPSC exam despite having full-time job.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams not just in India but all across the world. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt this exam, but only a few can convert their dream into reality. Many candidates face failure multiple times before achieving their goal. However, today, in this article, we will tell you about IAS Mayank Tripathi, who first worked as a DSP and later cracked the UPSC exam in his third attempt to fulfill his dream. Let's know more about him.

Who is IAS Mayank Tripathi?

Mayank Tripathi, a resident of Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, has achieved an incredible feat by securing All India Rank 10 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. Born to Prabhat Kumar Tripathi, an accountant in the District Magistrate's office, and Archana Tripathi, a homemaker, Mayank's journey is a testament to his hard work and dedication. He completed his schooling from Jagran Public School and graduated in Electronics Engineering from Hindu College, Delhi University.

IAS Mayank Tripathi's UPSC jouney

Mayank's path to becoming an IAS officer was not a cake walk. He first cleared the UPPCS exam in 2022 and became a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). In 2023, he cleared the UPSC exam and joined the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) with an All India Rank of 373. However, his dream was to become an IAS officer, so he appeared for the exam for the third time in 2024. His dream finally came true when Mayank secured All India Rank (AIR) 10.

IAS Mayank Tripathi's UPSC preparation

Balancing his duties as a DSP and IRS officer, Mayank studied diligently at night, focusing on NCERT books, current affairs, and Anthropology, his optional subject. He consistently revised key topics to maintain subject fluency and practiced with previous year's questions and mock tests to evaluate his performance and identify weak areas. Mayank built a strong foundation by thoroughly understanding NCERTs before moving to advanced resources and improved his answer writing skills through daily practice, which helped him in the Mains examination.

IAS Mayank's success mantra

Mayank believes that consistency and confidence are the real keys to success. He never gave up and used every failure as a ladder. Discipline and dedication are clearly visible in his preparation.

Coming in the top 10 in UPSC CSE 2024 is no small matter. This success of Mayank is not only his, but of every youth who believes in dreams.