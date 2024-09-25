Meet man, whose family ran tea stall, cracked UPSC exam in third attempt, with AIR...

Mangesh Khilari, the son of a chai stall owner, overcame humble beginnings to achieve a remarkable rank of 396 in the UPSC exams.

Mangesh Khilari has become a remarkable symbol of perseverance and determination in the history of UPSC exams. Against all odds, he achieved a commendable rank of 396 in the prestigious IAS exam, demonstrating that with unwavering dedication, goals can indeed be reached. Mangesh's journey is especially inspiring given his humble beginnings, as he cleared the exam on his third attempt.

Growing up, Mangesh's family ran a small chai stall in their town. Coming from a low-income background, they faced daily challenges in making ends meet. Despite these obstacles, Mangesh's parents instilled in him the values of hard work and the importance of education as a pathway to a better future. Their lessons became the foundation of Mangesh’s drive to succeed.

Surrounded by the familiar scents of brewing tea during his early years, Mangesh faced difficulties in continuing his education due to limited resources. However, his innate curiosity and love for learning shone through. He often utilized public libraries and free study materials to overcome the challenges he faced in his academic journey, showcasing his determination to pursue knowledge despite the odds.

A turning point in Mangesh's life came when he learned about a local IAS officer who had a similar background. This story ignited a fire within him, fueling his ambition to enter civil service. Inspired by this officer's achievements, Mangesh resolved to conquer the UPSC exam. Balancing his responsibilities at the family chai stall with rigorous self-study became his daily routine.

Mangesh often studied late into the night under the dim light of a kerosene lamp, immersing himself in the extensive UPSC syllabus. His dedication to his goal required him to sacrifice leisure time and remain focused on his studies, proving that commitment can lead to significant change.

His hard work and determination eventually paid off when he achieved an impressive rank of 396 in the UPSC exam. This accomplishment not only transformed his life but also served as an inspiration for many in his community. Mangesh, the son of a tea stall owner, broke through barriers and proved that one’s background does not determine their destiny.

The impact of Mangesh's success extends beyond his personal achievements. His story has motivated countless young people in his community to aspire for greater heights and dream bigger than their circumstances. The once humble chai stall now stands as a powerful symbol of knowledge and resilience.

Mangesh's narrative is a powerful reminder that anyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve greatness through grit, determination, and access to education. His journey continues to inspire aspiring individuals across the country, emphasizing that success is attainable with hard work and perseverance.

