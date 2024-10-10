Upon his retirement in 2016, after decades of service, Pradhan saw a new opportunity to revive his long-held dream. With unwavering determination, he decided to give medical school a shot.

Clearing the NEET exam is a challenge that demands years of dedication, and for many, it takes several attempts to succeed. While most candidates move on after a few tries, Jay Kishore Pradhan, a former banker, achieved this feat in 2020 at the remarkable age of 64.

Pradhan’s story is a powerful example of perseverance and determination. As a retired deputy manager from the State Bank of India, he had always dreamed of becoming a doctor, but life took him in a different direction. Despite this, the aspiration never faded.

Upon his retirement in 2016, after decades of service, Pradhan saw a new opportunity to revive his long-held dream. With unwavering determination, he decided to give medical school a shot.

Balancing studies with family responsibilities was no easy task, but Pradhan was resolute. He enrolled in online coaching classes and carefully mapped out his study schedule, tackling the immense challenge head-on.

Through sheer grit and effort, Pradhan cleared NEET in 2020, earning a seat at the prestigious Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), proving that age is no barrier when it comes to pursuing your dreams.