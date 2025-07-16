Meet man, who worked as waiter, later cracked UPSC exam in 7th attempt with AIR...

Jayaganesh began his education in his village. He later attended a Polytechnic college and went on to study mechanical engineering at Thanthi Periyar Institute of Technology.

The path to becoming a civil servant is often paved with challenges, as many IAS and IPS officers come from humble beginnings. Their journeys highlight the struggles they face to achieve their aspirations. This is the story of K Jayaganesh, who encountered numerous hardships on his path to cracking the UPSC exam.

Who is IAS K Jayaganesh?

K Jayaganesh, a native of a small village in Tamil Nadu, is an inspiration to many. Born into a financially weak family, Jayaganesh's father worked in a leather factory, earning a meager salary of Rs 4,500 per month. Jayaganesh began his education in his village. He later attended a Polytechnic college and went on to study mechanical engineering at Thanthi Periyar Institute of Technology.

Worked as waiter before becoming IAS officer

After completing his studies, he secured a job in a company, but the pay was barely enough to support himself, let alone his family. He then took a job as a billing clerk in a movie theater, also working as a waiter. He earned Rs 2,500 a month. However, he found it difficult to support his family with this income. Simultaneously, he aspired to become an IAS officer. Consequently, he quit his job to pursue his dream.

IAS K Jayaganesh' UPSC journey

Jayaganesh's aspiration to become an IAS officer led him to start preparing for the UPSC exam. However, he faced significant challenges, including financial constraints and lack of guidance. Despite these obstacles, Jayaganesh persevered, taking the exam multiple times. Unfortunately, he faced failure six times, which took a toll on his morale. Nevertheless, he refused to give up, drawing strength from his family and his determination to succeed.

What is IAS K Jayaganesh' UPSC rank?

He was selected for the Intelligence Bureau. He faced a dilemma: to attempt the UPSC exam again or to accept the opportunity and join the IB. In 2008, he decided to appear for the UPSC exam one more time. This time his hard work eventually paid off. In his seventh attempt, he cleared the UPSC exam with an All India Rank (AIR) of 156, securing his place in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Jayaganesh's journey is a testament to the power of determination and hard work. Despite facing numerous challenges, including poverty and lack of guidance, he refused to give up on his dreams. His story serves as an inspiration to many young Indians who aspire to join the civil services.