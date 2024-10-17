Dadasaheb Bhagat belongs to a very humble family from the rural vicinity of Beed in Maharashtra.

Many people are inspired by Dadasaheb Bhagat's journey, especially those from humble backgrounds because it shows that anyone can succeed with hard work, determination, and a never-give-up attitude. The life of Dadasaheb Bhagat is a living example of how hard effort, determination, and a never-say-die attitude can help you achieve your objectives.

Bhagat hails from Beed, Maharashtra. Bhagat relocated to Pune to further his profession after completing his ITI diploma. At Infosys, he started as an office boy, making Rs 9,000 a month. Despite this, Bhagat kept up attending an animation class and put in a lot of effort to make ends meet.

After completing his animation course, he started learning computer languages like Python and C++, which eventually helped in the founding of his first company, Ninthmotion. Even when a vehicle accident forced him to resign from his work and focus entirely on creating his design libraries, Bhagat persisted in following his aspirations and established DooGraphics, a website that allows users to generate Canva-like designs and templates.

Determined to grow his business despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Bhagat moved his operations to his village in Beed, Maharashtra, and set up shop in a cattle shed with his trained friends.

Bhagat's perseverance and hard work paid off when he appeared on Shark Tank season 3. A young man from a tiny hamlet with very little to start with achieved a remarkable feat when he convinced shark Aman Gupta to give him 10% of the equity in exchange for a contract for Rs 1 crore. This raised the company's value to crores.