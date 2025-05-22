In a world where people often fear minor setbacks, Sarfaraz chose to rise above.

Neet (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) is considered one of the toughest exams in India. Every year, lakhs of medical aspirants appear for this entrance test; some crack it while others gather motivation and try again. Each student comes with a ray of hope in their eyes: some from privileged backgrounds, others from underprivileged ones, but they all have one thing in common: a dream of becoming a doctor.

One such inspiring story is that of 21-year-old Sarfaraz, who, despite facing immense challenges and hardship in life, has become a living example to thousands of medical aspirants.

Sarfaraz, a 21-year-old daily wage labourer from West Bengal who once earned Rs 300 a day, cleared the NEET 2024 exam with a stellar score of 677 out of 720.

As one of the main breadwinners in the family, Sarfaraz worked as physical labour, carrying 200-400 bricks a day, to support his family. He used to work from 6 am to 2 pm, he dedicated the rest of his day to relentless studying. Despite his financial challenges and societal ridicule, Sarfaraz never gave up.

In 10th grade, Safaraz aspired to join the National Defence Academy (NDA), but due to financial problems and an accident, he eventually had to drop his plan. During Corona coronavirus pandemic, taking motivation from Alakh Panday's educational videos, he began his preparation to become a doctor. After clearing the NEET entrance, he secured admission in Nil Ratan Medical College in Kolkata.

His inspiring story came into the spotlight after PhysicsWallah founder Alakh Pandey shared it with the world.

Living in a house built under the PM Awas Yojana and studying on a phone with a cracked screen, he proved that nothing is impossible if you dare to dream. A person can achieve everything if they believe in themselves and fight the odds.

