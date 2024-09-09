Meet man, who worked as daily wager, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

At just 19 years old, Umer appeared for NEET 2022, aiming to become the first doctor in his family and break the cycle of poverty. But his journey to success was far from easy.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is widely regarded as one of the toughest entrance exams in India. However, Umer Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Zagigam, a small village in Kashmir's Pulwama district, defied the odds and passed NEET UG 2023, achieving a remarkable feat.

At just 19 years old, Umer appeared for NEET 2022, aiming to become the first doctor in his family and break the cycle of poverty. But his journey to success was far from easy.

Umer is not only a painter but also a daily wage laborer in his community. He was busy finishing a painting job in his village when his family received the joyous news of his NEET success.

Since childhood, Umer had battled poverty, starting work as a wage laborer alongside his brother at the age of sixteen to support his father in providing for the family. After his father fell ill, Umer took on full-time labor work. His routine was grueling—he attended school until 2:00 pm, then worked until 7:00 or 8:00 pm each day. Despite this, he never let go of his dream of becoming a doctor.

For years, the family’s only source of income was the Rs 600 Umer earned daily. After work, he would go home, study from 8:00 pm until 3:00 am, and wake up at 6:00 am for school, determined to make a better life for himself and his family.

Umer's hard work paid off when he scored an impressive 601 out of 720 on the NEET 2022 exam, earning him a spot in a top government medical college.