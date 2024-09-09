Meet man, who worked as daily wager, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Raj Arjun on how his villainous role in Yudhra is different from other Bollywood antagonists: 'I feel...' | Exclusive

Meet S Awasthy, daughter of a construction labourer who quit corporate job, and cracked UPSC with AIR...

Not Shraddha Kapoor, this actress was first choice for Street Dancer 3D; she quit film because of Salman Khan's....

'Laxmi aayi hai': Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra congratulate new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

'Bharat Jodo Yatra introduced idea of love in politics': Rahul Gandhi says in Texas

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Raj Arjun on how his villainous role in Yudhra is different from other Bollywood antagonists: 'I feel...' | Exclusive

Raj Arjun on how his villainous role in Yudhra is different from other Bollywood antagonists: 'I feel...' | Exclusive

'Laxmi aayi hai': Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra congratulate new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

'Laxmi aayi hai': Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra congratulate new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

US Elections 2024: Democrats issue warnings to Kamala Harris ahead of face off with Donald Trump, say, 'it will take...'

US Elections 2024: Democrats issue warnings to Kamala Harris ahead of face off with Donald Trump, say, 'it will take...'

5 breathtaking images of Venus captured by NASA 

5 breathtaking images of Venus captured by NASA 

10 must-watch Tamil romantic dramas

10 must-watch Tamil romantic dramas

Overseas cricketers who have played Duleep Trophy

Overseas cricketers who have played Duleep Trophy

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man, who worked as daily wager, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

At just 19 years old, Umer appeared for NEET 2022, aiming to become the first doctor in his family and break the cycle of poverty. But his journey to success was far from easy.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 06:03 AM IST

Meet man, who worked as daily wager, cracked NEET exam with AIR...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is widely regarded as one of the toughest entrance exams in India. However, Umer Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Zagigam, a small village in Kashmir's Pulwama district, defied the odds and passed NEET UG 2023, achieving a remarkable feat.

At just 19 years old, Umer appeared for NEET 2022, aiming to become the first doctor in his family and break the cycle of poverty. But his journey to success was far from easy.

Umer is not only a painter but also a daily wage laborer in his community. He was busy finishing a painting job in his village when his family received the joyous news of his NEET success.

Since childhood, Umer had battled poverty, starting work as a wage laborer alongside his brother at the age of sixteen to support his father in providing for the family. After his father fell ill, Umer took on full-time labor work. His routine was grueling—he attended school until 2:00 pm, then worked until 7:00 or 8:00 pm each day. Despite this, he never let go of his dream of becoming a doctor.

For years, the family’s only source of income was the Rs 600 Umer earned daily. After work, he would go home, study from 8:00 pm until 3:00 am, and wake up at 6:00 am for school, determined to make a better life for himself and his family.

Umer's hard work paid off when he scored an impressive 601 out of 720 on the NEET 2022 exam, earning him a spot in a top government medical college.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

Himani Shivpuri says Alok Nath was 'sanskari' only when he was not drinking: 'He would turn into..'

Himani Shivpuri says Alok Nath was 'sanskari' only when he was not drinking: 'He would turn into..'

'Woh koyla hi hai': Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj's unfiltered opinion on Arjun Tendulkar

'Woh koyla hi hai': Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj's unfiltered opinion on Arjun Tendulkar

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Ratan Tata's TCS lost Rs 94961 crore in 5 days due to...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Ratan Tata's TCS lost Rs 94961 crore in 5 days due to...

Skoda-Auto Volkswagen India to invest Rs 15000 crore to set up EV plant in…

Skoda-Auto Volkswagen India to invest Rs 15000 crore to set up EV plant in…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, film earned...

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, film earned...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement