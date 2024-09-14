Meet man, who worked as coolie, later cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, he was killed by...

Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan was convicted for leading a mob that brutally assaulted and killed Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah in 1994. Despite his tragic death, the story of 35-year-old Krishnaiah endures, serving as an inspiration, especially for those from humble backgrounds.

Krishnaiah, born into a landless Dalit family in Mahabubnagar, Telangana, started his life as a coolie, following in his father's footsteps. However, this was just the beginning of his journey. He briefly ventured into journalism, worked as a lecturer, and even took up a clerical job.

His perseverance paid off when he joined the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1985. In Bihar, where he was posted, Krishnaiah became a beloved figure among the poor, making it a point to meet them daily and address their concerns.

His first posting was in West Champaran, a region notorious for dacoits and kidnappers. Despite resistance from powerful landlords, Krishnaiah earned praise from colleagues for his significant efforts in land reforms.

In 1994, he was appointed District Magistrate of Gopalganj, where his life tragically ended. During the funeral procession of Chhotan Shukla, a violent mob of thousands, led by Anand Mohan, attacked Krishnaiah’s car as he returned from a special meeting. The mob dragged him out, severely beat him, and ultimately shot him dead.

Anand Mohan was convicted for his role in Krishnaiah’s murder. However, after serving more than 14 years in prison, he is set to be released along with 26 other long-term prisoners. On April 10, the Bihar government amended the Prison Manual, 2012, modifying Rule 481 to enable their release. Anand Mohan, who was on parole at the time, learned of his release while attending the engagement ceremony of his son, Chetan Anand, a current MLA of the ruling RJD in Bihar, as reported by India Today.