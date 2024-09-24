Meet man who worked as auto-driver, slept with beggars, later cracked UPSC exam, currently he is...

This IPS office has been promoted to Inspector General in Maharashtra Police, overcoming significant personal challenges and hardships to achieve his success.

In a remarkable achievement, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma has been promoted to Inspector General (IG) from Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Maharashtra Police. This promotion comes after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved advancements for IPS officers from the 2003, 2004, and 2005 batches. Manoj Sharma, a 2005 Maharashtra cadre IPS officer, has truly worked hard to reach this significant milestone in his career.

Born in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, Manoj's journey to success was filled with challenges. His early academic life was tough; he struggled in school and, at one point, relied on unfair means to pass his exams. He completed his 10th grade with a third division, and in 12th grade, he only managed to pass Hindi due to cheating. Faced with these difficulties, Manoj had to take on responsibilities early. He started driving an auto-rickshaw with his brother to support his family during a financial crisis.

One pivotal moment in his life occurred when the police seized their tent due to incomplete paperwork. Instead of just retrieving it, Manoj took the opportunity to visit the District Magistrate's office and asked how he could become a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). This inquiry sparked his ambition to enter civil service. However, the path was not easy. He faced financial struggles, sometimes having to sleep among beggars at a temple. To continue his education and help his family, he worked as a peon.

Despite these hardships, Manoj never gave up on his dreams. His determination and hard work eventually paid off, leading him to his current position as IG. His inspiring story is also the inspiration behind the acclaimed film "12th Fail," showcasing how perseverance can lead to success against all odds.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

