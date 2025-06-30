IPS Pinak Mishra, a 2011 batch officer and JNU alumnus, has been appointed as the new Puri SP after Vineet Agarwal's transfer following the Rath Yatra stampede.

After the recent stampede incident during the famous Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, senior police officer Vineet Agarwal has been transferred from his post as Puri Superintendent of Police (SP). In his place, IPS officer Pinak Mishra has been appointed the new SP of Puri. Today, let us take a look at who IPS Pinak Mishra is, how well-educated he is, and how he cleared one of India’s toughest exams, the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Pinak Mishra hails from Odisha and has always had a strong sense of justice and a desire to serve society. He has been known as a bright student since his school days. He completed his schooling in Odisha and then went on to pursue an engineering degree. After completing his graduation, he chose to continue his studies and completed both a Master of Arts (MA) and an MPhil. He studied at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), one of the most prestigious universities in Delhi.

After finishing his studies, he began preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. His hard work paid off when he cleared the exam in the year 2010 with an impressive All India Rank of 104. In total, he scored 1222 marks out of 2300. This included 1066 marks in the written test and 156 marks in the interview round. Based on his rank, he was selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS) and was allotted his home cadre, Odisha. He officially joined the IPS in the 2011 batch.

Throughout his career, IPS Pinak Mishra has held several important posts across Odisha. One of his most appreciated roles was his active work against Left Wing Extremism in the state. Before being appointed as the SP of Puri, he was serving as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) with the Special Task Force (STF) in Bhubaneswar.

With his rich experience and commitment to public service, the people of Puri are hopeful that IPS Pinak Mishra will lead the district police with dedication and bring positive change.