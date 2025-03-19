Hritwik Haldar’s journey from an average student to an MIT scholar shows that perseverance, self-study, and understanding concepts can lead to success despite failures.

It is often said that if you have true passion for something, no failure can stop you from achieving success. The inspiring story of Hritwik Haldar proves exactly that. He was not a top-performing student in the beginning. He started his education in a Bengali medium school and did not enjoy studying because it felt like a burden. The reason was simple — he didn’t have proper guidance and relied only on memorizing lessons.

However, things changed when he was in Class 10. Hritwik decided to stop rote learning and instead focus on understanding concepts. This small change made a big difference in his approach toward studies. He began to enjoy learning and made steady progress.

His first big achievement

Hritwik’s hard work paid off when he scored an impressive 93.4% in his high school exams. But his journey was not without struggles. After high school, he attempted competitive exams like JEE, JEE Advanced, NEET, and KVPY but faced failure multiple times. Despite these setbacks, he refused to give up.

A major turning point came when he got the opportunity to study at the prestigious Ramakrishna Mission School (RKM) in Belur. The environment there encouraged self-study and offered access to an excellent library. It helped him deepen his understanding of subjects, especially chemistry. Although he once again failed the KVPY SB exam, he secured the 10th rank in the SC category and earned admission to IISER Pune.

Reaching MIT

At IISER Pune, Hritwik’s academic journey reached new heights. He developed strong skills in critical thinking, research, and concept building. He maintained a 9.1 GPA and worked extremely hard to improve himself. His dedication and consistent efforts eventually opened the door to the world-famous Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Hritwik’s story teaches us that failure is not the end. With determination, patience, and self-study, anyone can overcome difficulties and achieve their dreams.