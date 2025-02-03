Ramlal was married off at the age of just 11 when he was in Class 6. Despite the forceful child marriage, the NEET aspirant made it clear to his family that he wanted to pursue his studies further.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is considered one of the toughest examinations in the country, with millions of students appearing for it every year.

In this article, we will unfold the journey of a man from Rajasthan named Ramlal who turned obstacles into opportunities.

Ramlal hails from Ghosunda in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan. He cracked NEET UG Exam in his fifth attempt and is now all set to become the first doctor in his family.

When Ramlal was eleven years old, he was married off. At the time, he was a Class 6 student. Despite the forceful child marriage, Ramlal, made it clear that he wanted to pursue his studies further. However, his father was not happy with his decision.

Ramlal’s wife had only completed her studies till Class 10, but after seeing his passion for becoming a doctor, she decided to help him pursue his dream.

Ramlal selected the Science stream and began studying for the UGC NEET test after getting 74 percent in Class 10. In 2019, Ramlal took the NEET test for the first time and received 350 out of 720 score. He eventually began to score more goals on every try and enrolled in a Kota coaching centre to improve his marks. Ramlal ended up scoring 490 in the NEET 2022 exam.

Ramlal lives with his family, which includes his young bride, in the Ghosunda neighbourhood of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. Nine years after his forced marriage, the soon-to-be doctor only became a parent at the age of 20.