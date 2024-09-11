Meet man, who was forced to marry at 11, had first child at 20, cracked NEET exam in 5th attempt, he is now...

Ramlal Bhoi overcame child marriage and numerous challenges to clear the NEET exam on his fifth attempt achieving his dream of becoming a doctor.

Ramlal Bhoi success story: Every success story begins with a dream, but the path to achieving it is often filled with challenges, perseverance, and growth. This is the story of Ramlal Bhoi, a young man from Rajasthan who overcame numerous obstacles to clear the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) exam on his fifth attempt. His journey is a testament to hard work, determination, and unwavering belief in his dreams.

Ramlal, a resident of Ghosunda village in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district, was married off at the young age of 11 while he was still in Class 6. Although child marriage was common in his village, Ramlal had a deep desire to continue his education. However, his father was not supportive of his decision to study. Reflecting on his childhood, Ramlal shared that while he initially enjoyed the attention and excitement of the wedding, he later realized that child marriage was a harmful practice that needed to stop.

Despite the challenges, Ramlal remained focused on his studies. His wife, who had completed her education only up to Class 10, was inspired by Ramlal’s ambition to become a doctor. She fully supported his dreams. Ramlal completed his schooling up to Class 10 at a local government school, scoring 74 percent. Unsure of which stream to choose for higher education, he was guided by a teacher who recognized his potential in Science and encouraged him to pursue Biology.

Ramlal’s journey toward becoming a doctor began with his first attempt at NEET in 2019, during his Class 12 exams, where he scored 350 marks through self-study. In his subsequent attempts in 2020 and 2021, he scored 320 and 362 marks, respectively. After his third attempt, he joined ALLEN Kota for coaching, which provided him with expert guidance and support. His hard work paid off in his fifth attempt in NEET 2023, where he scored an impressive 632 out of 720 marks, securing his place in the medical field.

Ramlal’s inspiring story of perseverance and determination proves that no matter the challenges, success is achievable with hard work and the right support.

