Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in several states, Delhi to witness...

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

During PM Modi's visit, India, Singapore call for peaceful resolution of disputes in South China Sea

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Meet woman, billionaire's daughter, who studied in London, now leads Rs 1124 crore company as...

Meet woman, billionaire's daughter, who studied in London, now leads Rs 1124 crore company as...

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

10 animals with unique sounds

10 animals with unique sounds

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Many people consider the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) to be among the hardest entrance exams in India. But after passing the NEET, a man by the name of Ramlal, who overcome many challenges and misfortunes in his early years, is headed towards becoming a doctor.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 06:04 AM IST

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Many people consider the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) to be among the hardest entrance exams in India. But after passing the NEET, a man by the name of Ramlal, who overcome many challenges and misfortunes in his early years, is headed towards becoming a doctor.
 
A young man from Rajasthan named Ramlal, against all odds, passed the NEET 2022 exam on his fifth attempt. Ramlal will be the first doctor in his family after passing the medical entrance exam. His accomplishments are genuinely astounding. Ramlal was only eleven years old and enrolled in Class 6 when he was married off to a girl from his neighbouring village. Despite the forced child marriage and unstable financial circumstances, he chose to concentrate on his studies. 

 Ramlal was only eleven years old and enrolled in Class 6 when he was married off to a girl from his neighbouring village. Despite the forced child marriage and unstable financial circumstances, he chose to concentrate on his studies. 
 
The rest of the family did not agree with Ramlal's decision to continue his education, and his father was not happy about it. While Ramlal pursued higher education, his wife had only completed her Class 10 education. Seeing Ramlal's dedication, she decided to encourage him to follow his dream of becoming a doctor. 
 
After receiving 74 percent of the possible points in Class 10, the NEET candidate decided to pursue the Science stream as his first step towards becoming a doctor.


Ramlal decided to enrol in coaching in Kota as a result of his continued improvement in NEET exam results. By signing up for the program, he was able to meet his target of 490 points on the NEET 2022. With this score, he will surely be admitted to a reputable medical college. 
 
Ramlal and his spouse live in the Ghosunda neighbourhood of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, with their extended family. Furthermore, nine years after Ramlal's forced child marriage at the age of twenty, the couple became parents to a child.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Sanjana Sanghi leads class for underprivileged students on Teachers' Day, fans thank her for 'generosity'

Watch: Sanjana Sanghi leads class for underprivileged students on Teachers' Day, fans thank her for 'generosity'

Pakistan plummets to lowest rating points in ICC Test rankings since 1965 after whitewash against Bangladesh

Pakistan plummets to lowest rating points in ICC Test rankings since 1965 after whitewash against Bangladesh

Mukesh Ambani vs Ratan Tata: TCS to compete with Jio in...

Mukesh Ambani vs Ratan Tata: TCS to compete with Jio in...

French President Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new Prime Minister of France; know all about him

French President Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new Prime Minister of France; know all about him

Steroids for Sale: Top-3 Brands to Consider

Steroids for Sale: Top-3 Brands to Consider

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement