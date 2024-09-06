Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Many people consider the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) to be among the hardest entrance exams in India. But after passing the NEET, a man by the name of Ramlal, who overcome many challenges and misfortunes in his early years, is headed towards becoming a doctor.

A young man from Rajasthan named Ramlal, against all odds, passed the NEET 2022 exam on his fifth attempt. Ramlal will be the first doctor in his family after passing the medical entrance exam. His accomplishments are genuinely astounding. Ramlal was only eleven years old and enrolled in Class 6 when he was married off to a girl from his neighbouring village. Despite the forced child marriage and unstable financial circumstances, he chose to concentrate on his studies.

The rest of the family did not agree with Ramlal's decision to continue his education, and his father was not happy about it. While Ramlal pursued higher education, his wife had only completed her Class 10 education. Seeing Ramlal's dedication, she decided to encourage him to follow his dream of becoming a doctor.



After receiving 74 percent of the possible points in Class 10, the NEET candidate decided to pursue the Science stream as his first step towards becoming a doctor.



Ramlal decided to enrol in coaching in Kota as a result of his continued improvement in NEET exam results. By signing up for the program, he was able to meet his target of 490 points on the NEET 2022. With this score, he will surely be admitted to a reputable medical college.



Ramlal and his spouse live in the Ghosunda neighbourhood of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, with their extended family. Furthermore, nine years after Ramlal's forced child marriage at the age of twenty, the couple became parents to a child.