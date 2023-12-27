Meet man, a son of dock worker, who was born and raised in Mumbai's slum, cracked UPSC in fifth attempt with AIR…

Hussain Sayyed, a 27-year-old man battled all odds and emerged victorious by conquering the UPSC exam of 2022, with an All India Rank 570.

A journey from a slum boy in Mumbai to a government officer is not a normal feat, and indeed is very inspiring as it underlines the importance of hard work and perseverance even in the face of adversity.

We are talking about Hussain Sayyed, a 27-year-old man who battled all odds and emerged victorious by conquering the UPSC exam of 2022, with an All India Rank 570.

Hussain was born and raised in a slum off P D’mello Road in Mumbai’s Wadi Bunder, which is regarded as a “basti”. He is one among four siblings. His father, Ramzan Ismail Sayyed, who worked as a contractual labourer and managed loading and unloading precincts at Indira Dock, has a pivotal role to play in his success. Ramzan dreamt that his son would become a 'bada officer' and provided him with good education and unflinching support, despite his own lack of education.

Hussain attended St. Joseph’s School in Dongri for his schooling and completed his bachelor’s degree from Elphinstone College in 2018. So after his graduation, he started preparing for UPSC, from 2017. Hussain stated in an interview that his inclination towards pursuing a career in civil services was forged at an early stage, impacted by his visits to government offices along with his father.

His father gave him some savings to take coaching in Pune. However, after being unsuccessful, Hussain decided to shift to Delhi.

He also began taking online coaching for aspirants which provided him with an income. He then got into Jamia’s coaching for UPSC aspirants and studied there.

Finally, in his fifth attempt, he triumphantly cracked the UPSC examination with an impressive All-India Rank (AIR) of 570, and became an IRS officer.

He had expressed gratitude for his father’s constant encouragement in guiding him towards his goal.

From his personal experiences, Hussain shared important advice for all aspirants. “Always be in the company of positive-minded people and become a member of a like-minded study group. This way, you will be able to stay on your course and maintain a positive mindset even if you fail in an attempt. And, re-strategise as many times as you fail, till you achieve what you had set out for.”