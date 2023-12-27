Headlines

Meet man, a son of dock worker, who was born and raised in Mumbai's slum, cracked UPSC in fifth attempt with AIR…

Man who sold his land to donate Rs 1 crore for Ram Mandir

IND vs SA, 1st Test: Bad light stops play, Elgar's century gives South Africa lead by 11 runs at Stumps on Day 2

UGC advises students to not take admission in MPhil says, "It's not recognised degree anymore"

'IPL nahi chorega...': Fans react as Hardik Pandya set to miss Afghanistan T20I series, to return during IPL 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Man who sold his land to donate Rs 1 crore for Ram Mandir

Meet man, a son of dock worker, who was born and raised in Mumbai's slum, cracked UPSC in fifth attempt with AIR…

IND vs SA, 1st Test: Bad light stops play, Elgar's century gives South Africa lead by 11 runs at Stumps on Day 2

Benefits of boiled spinach for diabetes

7 foods you should stop eating to stay healthy

Star players Gujarat Titans failed to buy in IPL auction 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Shah Rukh Khan has savage reply to Twitter user raising questions about Dunki's budget: 'Jiska business hai...'

2023 was year of comebacks, second chances, renaissance of Deols: To Shah Rukh, Rajinikanth, Sunny, Bobby's phoenix acts

Salaar Hindi box office collection: Prabhas-starrer gives tough fight to Dunki, within touching distance of Rs 100 crore

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man, a son of dock worker, who was born and raised in Mumbai's slum, cracked UPSC in fifth attempt with AIR…

Hussain Sayyed, a 27-year-old man battled all odds and emerged victorious by conquering the UPSC exam of 2022, with an All India Rank 570.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A journey from a slum boy in Mumbai to a government officer is not a normal feat, and indeed is very inspiring as it underlines the importance of hard work and perseverance even in the face of adversity.

We are talking about Hussain Sayyed, a 27-year-old man who battled all odds and emerged victorious by conquering the UPSC exam of 2022, with an All India Rank 570. 

Hussain was born and raised in a slum off P D’mello Road in Mumbai’s Wadi Bunder, which is regarded as a “basti”. He is one among four siblings. His father, Ramzan Ismail Sayyed, who worked as a contractual labourer and managed loading and unloading precincts at Indira Dock, has a pivotal role to play in his success. Ramzan dreamt that his son would become a 'bada officer' and provided him with good education and unflinching support, despite his own lack of education.

Hussain attended St. Joseph’s School in Dongri for his schooling and completed his bachelor’s degree from Elphinstone College in 2018. So after his graduation, he started preparing for UPSC, from 2017. Hussain stated in an interview that his inclination towards pursuing a career in civil services was forged at an early stage, impacted by his visits to government offices along with his father. 

His father gave him some savings to take coaching in Pune. However, after being unsuccessful, Hussain decided to shift to Delhi.

He also began taking online coaching for aspirants which provided him with an income. He then got into Jamia’s coaching for UPSC aspirants and studied there.

Finally, in his fifth attempt, he triumphantly cracked the UPSC examination with an impressive All-India Rank (AIR) of 570, and became an IRS officer.

He had expressed gratitude for his father’s constant encouragement in guiding him towards his goal.

From his personal experiences, Hussain shared important advice for all aspirants. “Always be in the company of positive-minded people and become a member of a like-minded study group. This way, you will be able to stay on your course and maintain a positive mindset even if you fail in an attempt. And, re-strategise as many times as you fail, till you achieve what you had set out for.”

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Watch: Tiger enters UP village, rests atop Gurudwara wall, draws massive crowd

    'Bhai mujhe ye gande reactions mat de': Mohammed Shami reflects on Hardik Pandya's outburst during IPL

    MP Cabinet Expansion: Prahld Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya among 28 MLAs sworn in as ministers

    PAK vs AUS: Marnus Labuschagne's playful encounter with pigeons at MCG leaves Steve Smith amused, watch here

    ‘Wear anything in black, so that…’: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's message to Jacqueline Fernandez from jail

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

    Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

    In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

    5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

    In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE