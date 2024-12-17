Junaid Ahmad’s story is a powerful reminder of the importance of persistence and grit.

In the quiet town of Nagina in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, Junaid Ahmad’s journey to becoming an IAS officer is truly inspiring. Born to a lawyer father and a homemaker mother, Junaid grew up in a modest household alongside an elder sister and two younger siblings. Like many young Indians, he dreamed of cracking the UPSC examination, known for being one of the toughest exams in the country. However, his story is not one of instant success; it is a tale of resilience, perseverance, and determination.

Junaid was not the type of student who excelled academically. With an average score of around 60% throughout his school and college years, he didn’t stand out as someone destined for remarkable achievements. Yet, what he lacked in academic brilliance, he compensated for with a steadfast belief in hard work.

After earning his degree in Electronics Engineering from Sharda University in Noida, Junaid took on the challenge of the UPSC Civil Services Examination. His journey was far from easy. He faced setbacks, failing not once, not twice, but three times. Each failure was a significant blow, but it only strengthened his resolve.

On his fourth attempt, Junaid finally succeeded, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 352 and earning a spot in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). For many, this would have been a moment to celebrate, but Junaid was not content. His dream was clear—he aspired to serve the nation as an IAS officer.

Determined to reach his goal, he took the UPSC exam one last time. In 2018, on his fifth attempt, Junaid’s hard work paid off in a big way. He not only cleared the exam but achieved an impressive AIR 3, making his family, his town, and countless others proud.

Junaid Ahmad’s story is a powerful reminder of the importance of persistence and grit. He demonstrated that success is not just for the naturally gifted but is achievable for anyone willing to put in relentless effort. For every aspirant doubting their potential, Junaid’s journey serves as an inspiring example.