This is the success story of a man who went from sleeping beside beggars to cracking UPSC and turning his life around.

UPSC is one of India’s toughest exams, and cracking it requires immense dedication. The journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an IPS officer who rose to the rank of Inspector General (IG), is a powerful example of perseverance and determination. His story proves that success can be achieved despite the harshest of challenges.

Born in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, Manoj faced significant struggles in his early years. Academically, he had a tough start. He failed class 12 and barely passed his 10th grade, resorting to cheating to clear some subjects. Despite his poor academic record, Manoj was determined to change his life and help his family. During a financial crisis, he worked as an auto-rickshaw driver with his brother and later as a peon to continue his education.

One of the turning points in his life came when the police seized their family tent due to incomplete paperwork. Instead of feeling defeated, Manoj took this setback as an opportunity. He visited the District Magistrate’s office and inquired about becoming a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). This conversation sparked his dream of entering civil services.

However, the road to success wasn’t easy. Manoj faced financial difficulties and often had to sleep among beggars at a temple. Despite these hardships, his focus on his education never wavered. He began preparing for the UPSC exam, determined to become an IPS officer. His hard work eventually paid off when he cleared the exam with an All India Rank (AIR) and joined the Indian Police Service in the 2005 Maharashtra cadre.

Manoj’s journey did not stop there. He continued working diligently, and his perseverance earned him a promotion to Inspector General (IG) in the Maharashtra Police. This promotion was a testament to his dedication and commitment to his work.

His inspiring journey is also the basis for the movie 12th Fail, which highlights his life’s struggles and triumphs. The film showcases his academic failures, personal hardships, and ultimate success, inspiring many to believe that perseverance can overcome any obstacle. It portrays Manoj’s journey from failure to achieving his dream, encouraging others to never give up.

Also read: Meet man who secured placement package of whopping Rs 1.03 crore per annum, not from IIT, IIM, NIT; he is from...