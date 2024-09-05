Meet man who used to sell pens on street, worked as marketer to fund his education, now owns Rs 6000 crore company

Twitter
Education

Kunwar Sachdev’s transformation from a door-to-door pen salesman to a successful entrepreneur with a Rs 6000 crore company.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 06:17 AM IST

Kunwar Sachdev success story: Kunwar Sachdev's journey from a door-to-door pen salesman to a successful entrepreneur is a compelling example of how setting and achieving goals can transform lives. Sachdev's story highlights the difference between merely having goals and actually reaching them, demonstrating that while everyone may have ambitions, only a few succeed in making them a reality.

Growing up in a modest family with his father working as a railway clerk, Sachdev’s early life was marked by financial constraints. Despite these challenges, he was determined to pursue his dreams. To fund his education, he sold pens door-to-door, a humble beginning that would later become the foundation for his remarkable success.

Initially, Sachdev aspired to become a doctor, but his dreams were dashed when he could not secure admission to medical school. Undeterred, he shifted his focus to other opportunities. After graduating, he worked in marketing for a cable company, where he recognized significant growth potential in the industry. This insight inspired him to take a bold step. He left his job and founded Su-Kam Communication, a company that initially focused on various products but eventually specialized in solar technology.

Under Sachdev’s leadership, Su-Kam Communication evolved into a prominent player in the power backup and solar products industry. His company not only serves the Indian market but has also expanded its reach internationally. Today, Su-Kam's solar products are in high demand both in India and abroad.

Kunwar Sachdev's business ventures have grown significantly, and he now owns enterprises worth approximately Rs 2,300 crore. His story underscores the power of perseverance, creativity, and commitment. By turning his initial challenges into opportunities, Sachdev exemplifies how determination and innovation can lead to extraordinary success.

