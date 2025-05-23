Ramdas Marbade, who once sold golgappas to support his studies, is now working as a Technician at ISRO's Sriharikota Space Centre.

Ramdas Hemraj Marbade, a young man from the small village of Khairbodi in Tiroda tehsil of Gondia district, Maharashtra, has achieved something truly extraordinary. He has secured a job as a Technician at the prestigious Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). What makes his story even more special is the path he took to reach there — selling 'golgappas' from village to village on a cart during the day, while studying hard at night.

Ramdas comes from a humble background. His father worked as a peon in Dongargaon Zila Parishad School and is now retired. His mother is a homemaker. Ramdas studied at Ganesh High School in Gumadhavada and completed his 12th standard at C.G. Patel College in Tiroda. Due to financial challenges, he couldn't attend college full-time. Instead, he completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree privately from YCM College in Nashik.

To support his family and fund his studies, Ramdas sold 'golgappas', also known as water balls or pani puri — across nearby villages. He would push his cart through the streets during the day and sit with his books at night. Despite the struggles, he never gave up on his dream of working with ISRO.

Determined to build a better future, Ramdas enrolled in the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Tirora and completed a Pump Operator-cum-Mechanic course. There, he learned important technical skills like how to operate and repair centrifugal and reciprocating pumps, water treatment techniques, and maintenance of oil and gas equipment.

In 2023, ISRO released job openings for Apprentice Trainee roles. Ramdas applied and cleared the written test held in Nagpur in 2024. He was then invited to Sriharikota for a skill test on August 29, 2024. After successfully clearing it, he received his joining letter on May 19, 2025.

Today, Ramdas is working as a Pump Operator-cum-Mechanic at ISRO's Space Centre in Sriharikota, contributing to important research activities. His journey from a 'golgappa' vendor to an ISRO technician has brought immense pride to his family and the entire Gondia district. His story proves that with hard work, determination, and belief in oneself, dreams can come true — no matter where you start from.