Millions of people in India strive to crack UPSC exams to become IAS or IPS officers, but only a few get a chance to achieve this. Even when they get a chance, only a handful out of the millions get selected and become one. There are several who are not privileged and lack basic financial resources to support their education. According to popular belief, the UPSC exam requires coaching, but this man, who used to graze and rear animals, dared to dream big despite such difficult circumstances. Beyond coaching, he used his hard work and determination to yield results, and now he is an IPS officer.

Birdev Siddappa Done, a young achiever from Yamge village in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, has made his family and community proud by clearing the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. Born into a humble shepherd family, Birdev's journey is an inspiration to many. His family, engaged in traditional occupations like grazing and rearing sheep, goats, and cows, never imagined that their son would one day become a civil servant.

Without the aid of coaching, Birdev's hard work and determination paid off when he secured the 551st rank in the UPSC examination on his third attempt.

The news of his success was declared while Birdev was grazing sheep with his family in the Athani area of Belgaum district, adding a surreal touch to his achievement. Birdev's family, residing in a simple hut surrounded by fences to tie their sheep, is overwhelmed with joy and pride. As news of his success spread, local people flocked to Birdev's house to congratulate him. This achievement has not only brought glory to Birdev's village and city but also his community, making him a role model for many.

Birdev's aspirations are high, and he hopes to secure a position in the Indian Police Service (IPS). Although the final posting is yet to be determined, he is clear about his goals – to serve the country and work towards the welfare of the people. His accomplishment is a beacon of hope for aspiring civil servants, especially those from rural or economically disadvantaged backgrounds, proving that with dedication and hard work, anyone can achieve their goals.