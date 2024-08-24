Meet man who used to earn Rs 350 daily by lifting gas cylinders, cracked IIT-JEE, then got admission in...

Dreaming of studying at any Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) is a common aspiration among the youth. To achieve this dream, they must pass the JEE Main and Advanced exams. Even if they succeed, financially disadvantaged students often face significant challenges in continuing their studies at IIT. They remain uncertain whether they will be able to complete their education. Gagan is one such student experiencing these difficulties.

Gagan is a small-town boy who hails from Atrauli in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. Despite coming from a humble background, he was able to get into IIT with an All India Rank (AIR) of 5286. At a gas agency, his father was employed as a godown keeper. Gagan and his older brother lifted gas cylinders for a daily wage of Rs 350, working alongside their father to support him.

In a conversation with Physics Wallah (PW) founder and CEO Alakh Pandey, Gagan said that he took a year off to concentrate entirely on his studies. His main goal was to get into IIT. Gagan disclosed that he worked during the day and studied online at night using his smartphone.

Alakh Pandey gave him a scholarship worth Rs 4 lakh after observing his diligence and commitment. To save Gagan and his elder brother from having to work as labourers, Pandey also promised them jobs at Physics Wallah. His success journey video has now gone viral on social media.

Despite these setbacks, Gagan remained unwavering. He worked long hours at his job and continued his online studies after work on his smartphone. Through perseverance and hard effort, he was able to be admitted to IIT BHU to study Electrical and Communication Engineering.