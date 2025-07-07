Meet man who used AI preparation, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IAS officer with AIR... he is...

During an interview, Vibhor shared that he thoroughly studied previous UPSC CSE question papers, using them to strategize his preparation. He also prioritised daily news and current affairs, along with regular mock tests, which enhanced his knowledge further.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is widely considered one of India's most challenging recruitment exams, with candidates employing various strategies for preparation. While some opt for coaching classes, others prefer self-study. IAS officer Vibhor Bhardwaj, a young officer from Uttar Pradesh, adopted a unique approach to prepare for the UPSC CSE, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to boost his subject knowledge and prepare for the final interview stage.

Who is IAS Vibhor Bhardwaj?

Hailing from Uttarawali, a small village in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, Vibhor Bhardwaj holds an MSc degree in Physics from Hansraj College, Delhi University. Following his education, he began his preparations to clear the UPSC CSE, aiming to fulfill his ambition of becoming a civil servant.

How Vibhor prepared for UPSC exams?

Vibhor Bhardwaj selected Physics as his optional subject for the UPSC exam, utilising online coaching and self-made notes for preparation. His effective strategy allowed him to quickly prepare for the UPSC CSE prelims and complete the entire UPSC Mains syllabus within seven months.

During an interview, Vibhor shared that he thoroughly studied previous UPSC CSE question papers, using them to strategize his preparation. He also prioritised daily news and current affairs, along with regular mock tests, which enhanced his knowledge further.

How IAS Vibhor Bhardwaj used AI for UPSC preparation?

A significant aspect of Vibhor Bhardwaj’s UPSC preparation involved AI tools like Google’s Gemini for mock interviews. He mentioned that these AI chatbots served as teachers, assisting him in identifying his strengths and weaknesses.

The AI mock interviews presented him with a variety of questions, which refined and strengthened his preparation for the actual interview.

What was IAS Vibhor Bhardwaj's UPSC rank?

Vibhor Bhardwaj's hard work and dedication culminated in his success in the 2022 UPSC CSE, achieving an All India Rank of 743. Although this rank did not secure him an IAS position, he reapplied in 2024, improving by 724 ranks to secure AIR 19 and realize his dream of becoming an IAS officer.