Meet man, who topped NEET PG 2024, son of engineer and teacher, he is from...

Dr. Vaibhav Garg who is the son of an engineer and a teacher and secured All India Rank 1 in the NEET PG 2024 exam.

NEET PG 2024 exam topper: Dr. Vaibhav Garg has achieved the All India Rank 1 in the NEET PG 2024 exam. He completed his MBBS studies from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chandigarh, located in Sector 32. His father, Sanjeev Garg, is an Assistant Executive Engineer at HPGCL in Panchkula, and his mother, Manju Garg, is a teacher at DAV School in Surajpur.

Earlier, in 2018, Vaibhav had secured an impressive All India Rank of 69 in the NEET UG exam. He credits his success to his professors, family, and various online and offline platforms that helped him prepare. Vaibhav also addressed the paper leak controversy that delayed the NEET PG exam from June to August. Now, he has expressed his desire to work in the field of medicine in Delhi. He mentioned that during the COVID-19 pandemic, when his uncle passed away, he made up his mind to specialize in the field of medicine.

Just two days ago, the NEET PG 2024 results were announced. Candidates who have qualified for the exam are eagerly waiting for the NEET PG 2024 counseling process to begin. Along with the results, the board has also released the cutoff marks for various categories. Those who have scored equal to or above the cutoff marks can apply for counseling. The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) and respective state counseling authorities will conduct the NEET PG counseling for postgraduate medical admissions. The schedule for All India Quota (AIQ) NEET PG counseling will soon be available on mcc.nic.in. The NEET PG results were evaluated based on the normalization method.

This year's NEET PG exam was conducted in 170 cities across the country at 416 exam centers, with over 2 lakh candidates appearing for the exam. Out of the 1,14,276 candidates registered for the first shift, 1,07,959 students appeared for the exam, while 6,317 candidates were absent. The NBEMS also reported that due to technical reasons, there was a delay of up to 1 hour and 45 minutes at two centers and less than 30 minutes at three centers during the first shift.

