Kandarp Khandwala is a true inspiration to many, showcasing how hard work, dedication, and perseverance can lead to success. Hailing from Mumbai, Kandarp cleared one of the toughest exams in India, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), securing an impressive 13th rank and earning a spot at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. This remarkable achievement set him on a path of success, but it wasn’t just his rank that made him stand out—it was his journey and dedication.

Before cracking JEE, Kandarp was already a bright student in his school, securing a remarkable 98.6 percent in his Class 10 CBSE board exams. His aim was to place among the top 10 in the JEE 2011, but he secured the 13th rank, a feat that many would consider just as impressive. This rank not only earned him a seat at IIT Bombay but also opened doors to a world of opportunities in the field of technology.

At IIT Bombay, Kandarp pursued a B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering, a field that fueled his passion for technology and innovation. After completing his degree, he went on to pursue a Master of Science (M.S.) in Human-Computer Interaction from the University of California, San Diego. His commitment to his education and career never wavered, even though both his parents worked in the medical field.

Kandarp’s professional journey is equally impressive. He currently works with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, an organization founded by Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan. Before this, he worked as a senior UX Researcher in Science and Imaging at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Kandarp’s career began with an internship at Google as a UX Researcher, followed by a role at MathWorks, where he worked on user research and design for MATLAB, a software platform used by scientists and engineers.

Today, Kandarp Khandwala’s journey—from excelling in school to becoming a leading professional in the tech industry—serves as an example of what hard work, focus, and determination can achieve. His story continues to inspire many young aspirants dreaming of making a mark in their respective fields.