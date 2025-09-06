Meet man who studied in government school, failed IIT-JEE, NEET exams, went to MIT, he is now…

After school, he attempted competitive exams like JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NEET and KVPY, hoping to secure a place in top institutes like IIT. He faced repeated failures but never gave up.

People often say that if you truly want to achieve something, no failure can hold you back. The story of Ritwik Halder proves this. In his early years, Ritwik was not good at studies. He went to a Bengali medium school and found books boring and burdensome. The main reason was a lack of proper guidance and the habit of rote learning. But everything began to change in class 10.

Instead of memorising, Ritwik started focusing on understanding concepts. This small shift made him enjoy studying, and his results improved. He scored an impressive 93.4% in his high school exams.

After school, he attempted competitive exams like JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NEET and KVPY, hoping to secure a place in top institutes like IIT. He faced repeated failures but never gave up.

A turning point came when he got the chance to study at the well-known Ramakrishna Mission School in Belur. The supportive environment and excellent library encouraged self-study and helped him strengthen his knowledge, especially in chemistry. Even though he failed the KVPY SB exam again, he secured 10th rank in the SC category and earned admission to IISER Pune.

At IISER Pune, Ritwik worked even harder. He built strong skills in critical thinking, research and concept building, eventually achieving a 9.1 GPA.

Despite missing out on admission to India’s top IITs or AIIMS, Ritwik’s determination opened doors abroad. He was accepted into one of the world’s most prestigious universities, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

His journey shows that failure is not the end. For those who keep trying, failure does not truly exist.