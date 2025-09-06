Virat Kohli to Matthew Hayden: Meet legendary players who ruled ICC rankings across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is
Meet man who studied in government school, failed IIT-JEE, NEET exams, went to MIT, he is now…
Neeraj Chopra to clash with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in Tokyo? Here's what we know so far
Big update for Mumbaikars: Drones, flying objects are banned amid festivals until...
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan tells Amaal Mallik he’s gone from ‘front foot man’ to ‘background artist’, watch
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Isha Ambani, Alia Bhatt, 6 Indian celebrities who stunned in Giorgio Armani outfits on global stages
Gautam Adani’s Adani Power to invest Rs 60000000 in THIS India’s neighbour, will set up 570 MW hydropower project
Is Elon Musk on track to become world’s first trillionaire? Tesla’s USD 143 billion pay package says...
From Urvashi Rautela to Anushka Sharma: 5 Bollywood beauties from Uttarakhand who made it big in industry
Abhishek Kumar reacts to unfollowing Samarth Jurel, reveals if he is back with ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya: 'We hardly spoke...'
EDUCATION
After school, he attempted competitive exams like JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NEET and KVPY, hoping to secure a place in top institutes like IIT. He faced repeated failures but never gave up.
People often say that if you truly want to achieve something, no failure can hold you back. The story of Ritwik Halder proves this. In his early years, Ritwik was not good at studies. He went to a Bengali medium school and found books boring and burdensome. The main reason was a lack of proper guidance and the habit of rote learning. But everything began to change in class 10.
Instead of memorising, Ritwik started focusing on understanding concepts. This small shift made him enjoy studying, and his results improved. He scored an impressive 93.4% in his high school exams.
After school, he attempted competitive exams like JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NEET and KVPY, hoping to secure a place in top institutes like IIT. He faced repeated failures but never gave up.
A turning point came when he got the chance to study at the well-known Ramakrishna Mission School in Belur. The supportive environment and excellent library encouraged self-study and helped him strengthen his knowledge, especially in chemistry. Even though he failed the KVPY SB exam again, he secured 10th rank in the SC category and earned admission to IISER Pune.
At IISER Pune, Ritwik worked even harder. He built strong skills in critical thinking, research and concept building, eventually achieving a 9.1 GPA.
Despite missing out on admission to India’s top IITs or AIIMS, Ritwik’s determination opened doors abroad. He was accepted into one of the world’s most prestigious universities, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
His journey shows that failure is not the end. For those who keep trying, failure does not truly exist.