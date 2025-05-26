After completing his 12th from Kasganj district, UP, he was selected in IIT Guwahati and pursued his BTech in Biotechnology.

Securing success in the Union Public Service Commission exam requires determination, hard work, and most of all, patience and resilience. Some aspirants achieve success in their first or second attempt, while others face multiple failures on their way to fulfilling their dreams. The latter is the case of UP station master Amrish Yadav, who attempted civil services exams seven times before finally becoming an IFS officer.

Born in Kasganj in 1992, Amrish Yadav’s childhood was spent in a family where mostly each member was in government service. His grandfather Suraj Pal Yadav has retired from the post of Chief TTI in the Railway Department. His father Srinivas Yadav has retired from the post of Head Constable in UPPSC, while his uncle and brother-sister-in-law are also working in government jobs. Being fourth among 6 siblings, and unmarried, he decided to marry after achieving his goal. After completing his 12th from Kasganj district, UP, he was selected to IIT Guwahati and pursued his BTech in Biotechnology in 2015. He turned down corporate life fueled his thought to serve the country and proceeded to prepare for the civil service exam.

After completing B tech in 2015, Amrish shifted to Delhi and started preparing for civil services in coaching in the first year. He appeared for the exam but did not succeed, following this, he started self-study. Despite clearing UPSC prelims and mains three times, he missed out on interview rounds. The series of failures did not hinder his determination and continued appearing for exams aiming high. In 2023, he appeared for the IFS main exam for the first time and cleared it, reaching the interview stage, though he wasn't selected. Further, he balanced preparation with his demanding job as a station master was challenging, with irregular schedules including night and evening duties.

Despite these obstacles, Amrish devoted 4-5 hours daily to studying, while working as station master. With self-study, he also sought guidance from seniors like Prateek Jain (IAS) and utilized online platforms to aid his preparation. Finally, in 2024, he succeeded in the IFS exam, securing 72nd rank. "Finally, all my hard work has paid. I'm happy with this feat, but I guess my parents, siblings, friends and colleagues are happier than me, as they have been immensely supportive in my journey," Amrish was quoted as saying according to TOI.