Meet man who turned a small blog into a top EdTech platform with Rs 83 crore (USD 10 million) turnover, inspiring millions through innovation and dedication.

India has witnessed many inspiring stories of entrepreneurs who turned their humble beginnings into remarkable success. These individuals, through their hard work and perseverance, have become role models for aspiring generations. Among them is Sandeep Jain, the founder of the EdTech platform GeeksforGeeks, whose journey stands as a testament to dedication and innovation.

Sandeep Jain was born in Firozabad, a city known for its glass factories. After completing his schooling in his hometown, he pursued engineering at Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University and graduated in 2004. Jain furthered his education by completing an M.Tech from IIT-Roorkee, one of India's premier institutions.

The Start of His Career

After finishing his studies, Jain worked as a software developer in a private multinational company from 2007 to 2010. He later joined the Jaypee Institute of Information Technology as an Assistant Professor. During this time, he observed a significant gap in accessible, high-quality learning resources for engineering students preparing for placements and competitive exams.

Building GeeksforGeeks

Determined to fill this gap, Jain launched GeeksforGeeks in 2008 as a simple blog to simplify complex computer science topics. Over time, it transformed into a robust online platform offering comprehensive educational resources. Today, GeeksforGeeks operates from cities like Noida, Bengaluru, and Pune, helping millions of students worldwide.

The platform has partnered with top tech companies, including Google Developers, Amazon, and Microsoft, enhancing its credibility and reach. By 2023, GeeksforGeeks achieved an impressive annual turnover of USD 10 million (approximately Rs 83 crore), showcasing its immense impact and success.

Sandeep Jain’s journey from a small-town boy to the founder of a globally recognized EdTech platform reflects the power of persistence and innovation.