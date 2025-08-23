Meet man who spent his childhood in orphanage, worked as cleaner, newspaper delivery boy, telephone operator, then became IAS officer without cracking UPSC exam, he is…

B Abdul Nasar lived 13 years in the orphanage, did odd jobs to support his family. However, with hard work and determination he became IAS officer without cracking UPSC exam. Check here to know more about him.

The UPSC exam, the gateway to becoming an IAS officer, is notoriously difficult, often involving costly coaching and years of rigorous study. However, the story of B Abdul Nasar offers a different perspective, highlighting an equally challenging path to the same goal. His journey is inspiring and a testament to the extraordinary perseverance required when opportunities are scarce.

Who is IAS B Abdul Nasar

B Abdul Nasar, hailing from Thalassery in Kerala’s Kannur district, experienced significant hardship early in life, losing his father at the age of five. Consequently, he and his siblings were sent to an orphanage, while their mother worked as a domestic helper to support them. Despite these early struggles, Nasar completed his education, spending a total of 13 years in the orphanage.

What were the odd jobs B Abdul Nasar did before becoming an IAS?

At ten, Nasar started working as a cleaner and supplier for a local hotel to help his family. He later went to Government College in Thalassery to complete his graduation. While studying, Nasar took on jobs like, delivering newspapers, aking tuition classes, and working as a phone operator to support his family.

How B Abdul Nasar became IAS without cracking UPSC exam?

In 1994, B. Abdul Nasar began his career in the Kerala Health Department after completing his postgraduate studies. Through dedication and hard work, he earned promotions over the years, reaching the position of Deputy Collector in the State Civil Service by 2006.

Throughout his career, he consistently showcased excellence, accumulating a distinguished service record. His exceptional performance, in accordance with IAS regulations, resulted in his promotion to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). He served with distinction as the District Collector of Kollam from 2019 to 2021 and currently holds the position of Secretary for the Fisheries Department, Government of Kerala.

His ultimate goal was achieved, not through the traditional examination route, but through a career defined by relentless dedication within the system. His narrative is compelling, yet it also sparks contemplation. It highlights the reality that while talent is ubiquitous, opportunities are not. Nasar's journey demanded years of perseverance and was shaped by the challenges of his early life.