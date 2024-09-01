Twitter
Meet man who spent childhood in poverty, home was sold, now his net worth is Rs 4500, his business is...

Hurun India Rich List 2024 lists 32-year-old Alakh Pandey, co-founder of Physics Wallah, as the owner of assets valued at Rs 4,500 crore.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 06:56 PM IST

Meet man who spent childhood in poverty, home was sold, now his net worth is Rs 4500, his business is...
The names of notable Indian billionaires are listed in the Hurun India Rich List 2024. The list of India's youngest billionaires now includes many new names in addition to Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, who rank first and second respectively. Alakh Pandey is one of them; in the past, his name was also mentioned in connection with the NEET exam controversy. Hurun's latest list features Alakh, who is a co-founder of the edtech startup Physicswala, among the Top-10 Youngest Billionaires. It's fascinating to read about his journey from poverty to wealth. 

Alakh, who debuted on the list of India's Youngest Billionaires today, struggled financially as a young child. His father was a building contractor, but his business was always losing money. Alakh's house in the South Malaka area of Prayagraj was sold when he was in class 3, and by the time he was in class 6, the whole house had been sold. Frequently recalling that time, Alakh Pandey has stated, "We had such terrible financial circumstances that, even though I was in class 8, I began tutoring kids up to class 5." His sister taught tuition to help with household expenses, and his mother worked as a teacher in a private school. 

Hurun India Rich List 2024 lists 32-year-old Alakh Pandey, co-founder of Physics Wallah, as the owner of assets valued at Rs 4,500 crore. Because of his enormous net worth, he is ranked 10th out of the nation's youngest billionaires. Meanwhile, Kaivalya Vohra, a co-founder of the fast delivery platform Zepto, is the youngest billionaire in the nation. 

When he first started teaching tuition, Alakh Pandey made about 5,000 rupees a month. He completed his B.Tech. with great effort and complete concentration on his studies while teaching tuition. Still, he went on instructing kids. His life was completely altered by an idea that dawned on him after he finished his studies. Alakh Pandey actually had the idea to start a YouTube channel while working as a child educator. He and his partner Pratik Maheshwari launched the channel "Physics Wallah" in 2017. 

Well, 2017 saw two events take place. India was the first country to receive affordable 4G service. Alakh, second, adjusted his approach. Alakh used the ICSE board for his own education. He was well aware that the students in this board are from the wealthy class and that there was no online resource offering specialised study materials for them. Alakh gave these students his whole attention, and he soon began to see positive outcomes. In 2018, Alakh was granted his initial payment of Rs 8,000 from YouTube. His channel had about 50,000 subscribers at this point. 

His lecture videos on this channel used to receive lakhs of views, a testament to the popularity of his content among students. Following this, Alakh created a smartphone app that allowed students to enrol in online coaching sessions for a very nominal cost. After a while, 50 lakh apps were downloaded and Physics Wala's YouTube channel attracted 69 lakh subscribers. Physics Wala was added to the Company Act in 2020.

Alakh Pandey received numerous excellent job offers during the time he was advancing his idea, including ones offering him lakhs of rupees a month. Let us inform you that Unacademy made Alakh Pandey an offer of Rs 4 crore, but he turned it down because he preferred to take on new challenges on his own. This coaching became well-known among candidates getting ready for competitive exams; it was founded with the goal of giving everyone access to high-quality education at a reasonable cost. Alakh Pandey's colleague Pratik Maheshwari, an IIT BHU engineering graduate, also made a significant contribution to his success. 

