Twitter
Headlines

FIFA World Cup 2026: Tournament begins on June 11, Mexico gets opener

Grammy Awards 2024: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain's Shakti wins Best Global Music Album, see full list of winners

Elon Musk took illegal drugs with some Tesla, SpaceX board members: Report

Delhi-NCR Weather update: 'Yellow alert' issued for Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad, check rain forecast

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga's dig at Aamir Khan, actor's apology video for objectifying women in films goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

FIFA World Cup 2026: Tournament begins on June 11, final to take place in...

Britain's King Charles appoints his first female equerry

Meet man who sold tea with father, gave tuition, cracked UPSC thrice without coaching to become IPS, then IAS with AIR..

9 must-watch Bollywood spy thrillers

Eggs vs Chicken: which is better for you?

5 Bollywood films, including 3 superhits of 2023 that have not been released on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga's dig at Aamir Khan, actor's apology video for objectifying women in films goes viral

This superstar refused to work with Salman Khan after delivering blockbuster, rejected ensemble family drama because…

This star filmmaker was to direct Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail, Vidhu Vinod Chopra replaced him because…

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man who sold tea with father, gave tuition, cracked UPSC thrice without coaching to become IPS, then IAS with AIR..

He had to travel 70 km every day to go to school. He also sold tea at the shop with his father, at a roadside stall. He also gave tuition to sustain his family.

article-main

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 05:55 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

People from humble backgrounds have a unique perspective on life and success, which actually makes them succeed in life. On such inspiring story is of IAS Himanshu Gupta.

Born in Sitarganj in the Udhamsingh district of Uttarakhand, Himanshu grew up in Sirauli, a small town in Bareilly district. His childhood was laced with struggles as the financial condition of his family was very poor. He had to travel 70 km every day to go to school. He also sold tea at the shop with his father, at a roadside stall. He also gave tuition to sustain his family.

Despite the adversities, Himanshu graduated from Hindu College, Delhi University, and secured a good job. But he decided to prepare for the UPSC civil services. To sustain his family, he later worked as a research scholar at a government college.

Himanshu attempted UPSC exam thrice without coaching. In the first attempt, he qualified for Civil Services but only got selected for IRTS. He persisted and got 309th rank and became IPS in 2019 UPSC exam. He still continued and appeared in the UPSC Civil Services Examination in his last attempt and finally achieved his lifelong dream of becoming an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer in 2020 with an All India 139 rank.




 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet IRS officer whose father sold land to generate funds for his education, cracked UPSC with AIR…

    FIFA World Cup 2026: Tournament begins on June 11, final to take place in...

    Poonam Pandey death: Actress' family, sister untraceable, body missing, manager says...

    'Being a cancer survivor...': Actress Chhavi Mittal slams Poonam Pandey's death hoax, calls it...

    Meet man, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, who got Rs 1 crore salary offer but couldn't accept it due to…

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

    Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

    Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

    Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE