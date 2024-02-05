Education

Meet man who sold tea with father, gave tuition, cracked UPSC thrice without coaching to become IPS, then IAS with AIR..

He had to travel 70 km every day to go to school. He also sold tea at the shop with his father, at a roadside stall. He also gave tuition to sustain his family.

People from humble backgrounds have a unique perspective on life and success, which actually makes them succeed in life. On such inspiring story is of IAS Himanshu Gupta. Born in Sitarganj in the Udhamsingh district of Uttarakhand, Himanshu grew up in Sirauli, a small town in Bareilly district. His childhood was laced with struggles as the financial condition of his family was very poor. He had to travel 70 km every day to go to school. He also sold tea at the shop with his father, at a roadside stall. He also gave tuition to sustain his family. Despite the adversities, Himanshu graduated from Hindu College, Delhi University, and secured a good job. But he decided to prepare for the UPSC civil services. To sustain his family, he later worked as a research scholar at a government college. Himanshu attempted UPSC exam thrice without coaching. In the first attempt, he qualified for Civil Services but only got selected for IRTS. He persisted and got 309th rank and became IPS in 2019 UPSC exam. He still continued and appeared in the UPSC Civil Services Examination in his last attempt and finally achieved his lifelong dream of becoming an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer in 2020 with an All India 139 rank.







