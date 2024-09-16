Education

Meet man who secured record-breaking job offer from US firm, not from IIT, IIM, he is from...

Hailing from Jhajha, Abhishek demonstrated exceptional skills, impressing experts from Germany and Ireland with his blockchain project during a rigorous interview process.

Abhishek Kumar, a Computer Science student from NIT Patna, made headlines in 2022 by securing a record-breaking job offer of Rs 1.8 crore from Amazon. This unprecedented package surpasses even those offered to students from prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs. Hailing from Jhajha, Abhishek demonstrated exceptional skills, impressing experts from Germany and Ireland with his blockchain project during a rigorous interview process. Abhishek's achievement surpasses previous records set by NIT Patna students, including Aditi Tiwari, who received a Rs 1.6 crore package from Facebook, and Sampreeti Yadav, who secured a Rs 1.11 crore package at Google. Abhishek's expertise in software development, as evident from his LinkedIn profile, showcases his proficiency in programming languages, networking, and database engineering. His remarkable feat is a testament to his dedication and talent, inspiring future generations of students at NIT Patna and beyond.

