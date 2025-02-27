In this article, we will throw light on the journey of a man who clinched AIR 1 in JEE exam, later completed his education from a renowned institute. Now, his position at a tech giant firm is just another feather to his hat.

The journey of Kartikey Gupta, who secured an All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the JEE Advanced Exam 2019, is an inspiration to many who dream of achieving new heights in life.

Gupta, a native of Maharashtra, secured AIR 1 in JEE Advanced 2019 exam and also clinched an impressive AIR 18 in JEE Mains.

Let's delve into his journey further.

Who is Kartikey Gupta?

A native of Maharashtra's Chandrapur region, Kartikey Gupta's father Chandresh Gupta is a general manager in the paper industry and his mother Poonam Gupta is a homemaker.

He completed his intermediate from Alpha Junior College of Science, Mumbai. In 2019, he clinched an AIR 1 in JEE Advanced, setting a remarkable example for every aspirant out there. In addition, he had also secured AIR 18 in JEE Mains, standing second in the state.

Having achieved a marvelous feat, he easily secured admission into IIT, Mumbai - one of the most reputed engineering colleges in India. With six to seven hours of self-study and practicing mock tests every week, he aced his skills and enhanced JEE preparations.

Moreover, as Kartikey says, his family and teachers played a pivotal role in assisting him with his studies.

After finishing his studies at IIT, Kartikey worked as a research intern at the Institute of Science and Technology, Austria. As per his LinkedIn profile, he also served as a research intern at Samsung Electronics.

At present, he is appointed as a software engineer at tech giant Google.