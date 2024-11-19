Guo’s entrepreneurial spark was ignited at the age of 12 when he started hosting online game servers for his friends.

At just 24, Steven Guo has carved out a unique path to entrepreneurial success, trading the hustle of the United States for the tranquility of Bali. Now based in the tropical paradise, Guo works only 30 hours a week while raking in an impressive annual income of $254,000 (approximately ₹2.15 crore). His unconventional approach to work and life has become a testament to the power of prioritizing balance and creativity.

"Bali is where I’ve finally found the perfect blend of work and leisure," Guo shared with CNBC. Mornings are reserved for managing his businesses, while afternoons are spent surfing, exploring the island’s stunning landscapes, or soaking in its vibrant culture.

Guo’s entrepreneurial spark was ignited at the age of 12 when he started hosting online game servers for his friends. What began as a hobby turned into a profitable venture when strangers began joining, leading to his first $50 earnings. That summer, he went on to make $10,000—a moment that reshaped his understanding of the internet’s potential for generating income.

However, his journey wasn’t without setbacks. Guo’s initial business venture ended in failure, wiping out his earnings. "It was a tough lesson, but I learned that marketing is the backbone of any successful business," he reflected.

While studying economics at the University of California, Irvine, Guo found himself disenchanted with academics, struggling with a 2.7 GPA. Recognizing the odds of landing a high-paying job were slim, he doubled down on building his own ventures. Today, he oversees a team of 19 employees spread across the globe, from the US to India, managing businesses that range from an online date fruit retailer to a luxury car cover company.

After traveling to 15 countries post-graduation, Guo chose Bali for its affordable lifestyle, breathtaking scenery, and thriving entrepreneurial community. He now shares a four-bedroom villa with fellow entrepreneurs, reveling in a life he describes as "freedom to live, work, and thrive on my own terms."

"I’m happier here than I ever imagined," he said, crediting Bali for offering a high-quality lifestyle at a fraction of the cost of California. Surfing, connecting with friends, and building his businesses have become the cornerstones of his life.

For Guo, Bali isn’t just a destination—it’s a lifestyle. "It’s a place where I can be productive, creative, and genuinely enjoy every moment," he added.