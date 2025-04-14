Delhi-based Ankit Singh with his preparation strategy and determination cracked the GATE exam for engineering in his second attempt and scored AIR 20.

Among the most prestigious exams in India is GATE exam. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is one of the highly competitive entrance exams in India. With limited seats in the top IITs and NITs, along with higher demand for engineering courses, this exam is a tough nut to crack. However, some very bright students who are determined and have the right focus on academic achievements are able to score high in such competitive exams.

The GATE exam is conducted for postgraduate programs in engineering, technology, and sciences. Students seeking admissions in M.Tech, M.E., and other postgraduate courses in top technology institutes like IITs, NITs, and IIITs take these exams. The GATE scores are used by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for their recruitment.

Individuals who are highly determined and show perseverance take on such challenges and make a mark for themselves. One such is Delhi based Ankit Singh whose preparation strategy and determination made it possible for him to achieve this difficult milestone. A bright student from Delhi, Ankit Singh has aced the strategy (GATE Topper Ankit Singh) for cracking such exams. He studied online material, attempted mock tests and even took online coaching which led him to get this far.

Who is Ankit Singh?

Ankit Singh is a Delhi based man who completed his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Delhi. He then graduated from Delhi Technological University, in the Mechanical engineering after which he also pursued M.Tech in mechanical from the prestigious IIT Delhi. Ankit Singh had started preparing for the IIT JEE exam since class 12.

Motivation for GATE Exam

Ankit Singh says that he had cultivated a passion for cracking GATE, about which he came to know during his JEE preparation, during graduation due to the various career opportunities it offers. “I think motivation blended with dedication and determination resulted in cracking the GATE exam,” he said.

Ankit Singh’s preparation strategy

Ankit Singh started preparing for GATE entrance exam from the third year of graduation. Initially, Ankit was not aware about the trends and types of questions which deteriorated his first attempt at the entrance exam which happened in 2020. However, during lockdown he devoted most of his time in studies and decided to appear again in 2021. Where in 2020, in his first attempt he had scored 2600, in 2020 in his second attempt he straight jumped to achieve the 20th rank.

He studied 5-6 hours daily taking help of books, online material and even preparing question papers from previous year. His preparation was goal oriented, so he planned his studies with monthly targets. His overall strategy led him to a smooth success.

Ankit Singh’s career after GATE

Before cracking GATE, Ankit Singh had interned in Northern Railway after which he worked as executive trainee engineer in NTPC from October to December 2021. Since then, he is serving as marketing officer in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).