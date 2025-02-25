52-year-old Pankaj Bhatia took the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) at age 50 in December 2024 and scored an impressive 99.9 percentile.

This man has proved that age is no bar and there is no limit to pursuing passion with balance. 52-year-old Pankaj Bhatia took the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) at age 50 in December 2024 and scored an impressive 99.9 percentile. He cycles to Hesaraghatta Lake twice a week for his exercise and listens for study lessons to practice for his exam.

The UGC-NET results were announced on February 22. Pankaj Bhatia is the director of the Indian branch of a multinational company (MNC).

Man with many degrees

Pankaj’s education background is rich as he completed various degrees like M.Com from Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi after which he did CA, CS, CPA, CMA, an advanced diploma from IIM Kolkata, and an LLB from Delhi University. By scoring the highest score in one of the country’s prestigious exams he showed that life-long learning can be enriching and beneficial.

His passion for learning has not stopped and he believes in multitasking. “I spent last month preparing. I attended an EdTech programme that helped me prepare. I multi-task. That is the only way I can handle my job, family commitments, and passions. So, I listen to these classes when I go for my run or when I cycle.”

'Not a good student'

Surprisingly, a man with such good scores and so many degrees in hand was not a good student in school but Pankaj says that he wanted to improve that later and became determined for life-long learning. “There are a lot of issues, and it is important to ensure that organisations are managed appropriately. I wanted to do research on that. When I appeared in the examination hall, I was embarrassed. The other candidates were looking at me, wondering whether I was there to supervise them or to take the exam.”

He says that he still wants to learn more and will pursue a PhD in corporate governance.