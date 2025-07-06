Meet man who scored 52% in class 10, failed IIT 3 times, later became PCS officer with AIR..., he is...

Rahul Sinha, once a low scorer in school, became an SDM after 12 years of hard work and clearing the BPSC exam, inspiring millions online.

Rahul Sinha, who is now serving as a District Sub Magistrate (SDM) in Bihar, has shared his emotional and inspiring journey to success. He secured the 92nd rank in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 2019 exam, but the road to get there was long and full of challenges.

In a video that has gone viral on Instagram, Sinha openly spoke about the difficulties he faced while preparing for competitive exams. The video has already crossed 14 million views, touching the hearts of many students and job seekers.

A Slow Start Doesn’t Define the Future

In the video, Rahul begins by challenging the common belief that children who do well early on are destined for success. “People say you can see a child’s future from a young age, but that’s not always true,” he said.

He then shared that he had only scored 52% marks in his Class 10 board exams, a result considered low by Indian academic standards. Despite this, he aimed high and tried three times to get into the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), but he failed in all three attempts.

12 Years of Struggle

Instead of giving up, Rahul continued working hard. For over 12 years, he kept preparing and pushing himself forward. Finally, his efforts paid off when he cleared the BPSC exam and got selected for the Bihar Administrative Services.

He said in the video, “I did qualify for the BPSC. Jab jaago tabhi savera, the morning begins when you wake up. It doesn’t matter what your background is. What matters is when you decide to start working on your dreams.”

Social Media Applauds His Grit

His honesty and perseverance touched many online. One user commented, “Sir, you got 52% in matriculation. I failed twice but now I’m a Station Master in Indian Railways.” Another wrote, “Best motivation for every student.”

According to reports, Rahul scored 538 marks in the BPSC Mains and 102 marks in the interview, which helped him earn his current SDM position.

His story proves that success is not always about high marks, but about never giving up, learning from failures, and believing in yourself.