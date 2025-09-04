Meet man who scored 39% in Class 12, didn’t know English, later cracked IIT JEE, now working as...

Rajiv Dandotiya comes from a middle-class family and was an average student in his school life. However, determined to achieve something bigger in life and provide to his family he worked hard and achieved the impossible- cracking IIT JEE exam despite hurdles.

Rajiv Dandotiya did what was unimaginable, cracking the IIT JEE exam despite being an average student. How he achieved this miracle is a story of determination and immense hope while keeping confidence in oneself. Coming from a middle-class family, Rajiv never imagined he would be working in a corporate field, living in a country like Sweden. His journey is full of surprises but a testament to resilience and determination that yield valuable life lessons and inspiration.

Who is Rajiv Dandotiya?

Born in Rajasthan, Dandotiya’s father ran a small factory, and his mother was a housemaker. He completed his schooling in government schools in Samod and Dholpur. His schools were not like the privileged ones in big cities; teachers would hardly come, and students had to take tuition and memorise lessons to be able to at least pass the exam. This was not Rajiv’s method of study.

Rajiv Dandotiya's journey from 39% in class 12 to joining a Swedish company

That was a time when students of his stature hardly knew about engineering colleges, which made him an average student who scored only 39% in his Class 12 Board exams, but with grace marks in Chemistry was able to pass in 1995. This kind of education made him lose interest in studies. Being financially unstable, Rajiv joined his father’s factory after completing school. He and his family went through tough times, and after a few years, their business was closed down.

It was then that he sought admission into any BSc course. However, his low marks made him ineligible for major science courses and even the coaching for the PET exam in Rajasthan. Desperate, he asked his local bookseller for any exam he was eligible for. After being suggested to take the IIT-JEE, Rajiv asked him for the books as well and started preparing. But this time the hurdle was English. His school could not teach students the nuances of the language, which forced him to consult a Dictionary.

Despite such hurdles, he started enjoying his studies. He finally cleared the IIT JEE exam in 2000, which he pursued through a 5-year dual degree program in Industrial Engineering and Management at IIT-Kharagpur. During this time, he decided to do a PhD from Lulea University, Sweden.

Rajiv Dandotiya successfully earned a reputable life after completing his studies and joined Swedish company Tetra Pak as a Senior Analytics Reliability Engineer and now lives there.