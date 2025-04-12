From a young age, this man was drawn to mathematics, finding joy in solving complex problems. Excellent math teachers nurtured his interest with engaging and simplified teaching methods. His childhood dream of studying at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) became a reality through unwavering determination and hard work. Hailing from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, he completed his schooling at a private institution in his hometown and appeared for JEE Main exam held in 2019, scoring a perfect 100 percentile, drawing closer to achieving his dream of studying in IIT. He is Himanshu Gaurav Singh.

Himanshu Gaurav Singh scored 100 percentile in JEE Mains

Himanshu achieved remarkable success in competitive exams, securing an All India Rank of 14 in JEE Mains with a 100 percentile score and an impressive AIR 2 in JEE Advanced. Born to Luv Kush Singh, a government polytechnic teacher, and Rupa Singh, a housewife, his parents played a pivotal role in his success by providing unwavering support and ensuring a distraction-free environment for his studies. Their dedication complemented Himanshu's hard work, contributing significantly to his achievement.



Himanshu Gaurav Singh enrolled in PhD program in Berkeley

Himanshu is currently pursuing a popular field of study in the US that's widely discussed across industries. Before this, he gained experience through internships, including roles as a software engineering intern at NK Securities Research in 2021 and a quantitative trading intern at Tower Research Capital after completing his engineering degree from IIT Delhi.

In a significant academic milestone, Himanshu embarked on the next phase of his educational journey in 2023 by enrolling in a PhD program at the prestigious University of California, Berkeley. Currently in his second year, he is actively engaged in cutting-edge research at Berkeley AI Research, delving into advanced topics in artificial intelligence. This opportunity allows him to contribute to and explore the latest developments in the rapidly evolving field of AI.