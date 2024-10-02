Twitter
Education

Meet man who quit his job at ISRO, then began taxi company, its turnover is Rs...

Uthaya Kumar's journey from ISRO scientist to successful entrepreneur with S T Cabs highlights his innovative business model.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 06:33 AM IST

Uthaya Kumar’s journey from a PhD statistician to a successful entrepreneur is nothing short of inspirational. Born and raised in Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu, Uthaya’s career started in the academic and scientific world, but he later took a bold leap into the world of entrepreneurship, proving that it’s never too late to follow a new path.

After completing his M.Phil and PhD, Uthaya began his career at ISRO, India’s prestigious space agency. At ISRO, his role was vital ensuring the precision of liquid fuel densities used in satellite launches. His expertise helped guarantee the safe and successful launches of satellites, a key aspect of ISRO’s space missions. Later, he transitioned into academia as an Assistant Professor, sharing his knowledge with students. However, despite his impressive career in science and education, Uthaya felt a strong pull toward entrepreneurship.

In 2017, with the support of friends and pooled resources, Uthaya decided to start his own venture. He launched S T Cabs, a cab service named in honor of his parents, Sukumaran and Thulasi. What started as a small business has since grown into a fleet of 37 cars, generating an annual revenue of approximately ₹2 crore. But the success of S T Cabs is not only measured by its financial achievements. Uthaya has built his business on a foundation of fairness and inclusivity.

Unlike many businesses, S T Cabs operates on a partnership model, where drivers are considered more than just employees. The drivers at S T Cabs enjoy a 70-30 revenue-sharing arrangement, giving them a significant stake in the company’s success. This model has empowered drivers, many of whom have reinvested their earnings back into the business to expand the fleet further. Uthaya's vision goes beyond profit, he prioritizes the well-being of his team. He has set aside funds to provide housing for migrant drivers and support educational initiatives for children in his hometown.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented a major challenge to the business, but Uthaya’s determination was unwavering. During the lockdowns, he personally took long-distance drives in full protective gear to keep the business running, showing his resilience and commitment.

Today, Uthaya Kumar’s story is an inspiring example of how one can reinvent themselves, combining business acumen with a deep sense of social responsibility.

 

