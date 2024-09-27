Meet man who passed AIIMS exam at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 22, later resigned as IAS officer to build...

Roman Saini's brilliance shines through Unacademy’s success, but his intellectual prowess was evident long before that

Unacademy, one of India’s leading ed-tech giants, has witnessed remarkable growth over the past few years. It all began when Gaurav Munjal, an engineer who ventured into entrepreneurship, started a YouTube channel. But if there’s one person who played a pivotal role in turning Unacademy into a company valued at Rs 26,000 crore, it’s Roman Saini, a doctor and former IAS officer.

Roman Saini's brilliance shines through Unacademy’s success, but his intellectual prowess was evident long before that. At just 16, he cleared the highly competitive AIIMS entrance exam, and by 22, he had cracked the UPSC and became an IAS officer. He was posted as a district collector in Madhya Pradesh.

Despite his prestigious position, Roman Saini aspired for more. In 2015, he co-founded Unacademy alongside Gaurav Munjal and Hemesh Singh, leaving behind his career in the civil services. Together, they formed Sorting Hat Technologies, the parent company of Unacademy.

Unacademy now supports thousands of UPSC aspirants with affordable, accessible education through its innovative platform on YouTube. By breaking down barriers to education, they have helped countless students prepare for UPSC without the hefty cost of traditional coaching.

In 2022, Gaurav Munjal, as CEO, earned a salary of Rs 1.58 crore, while Hemesh Singh took home Rs 1.19 crore, and Roman Saini received Rs 88 lakh.