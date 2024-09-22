Meet man who once worked as bicycle mechanic, became engineer, then cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Varun Baranwal's remarkable story unfolds as he made the courageous decision to discontinue schooling at an early age after his father passed away.

UPSC is a tough nut to crack. Every year, numerous aspirants take the exams following extensive preparation, yet only a fraction succeed in securing selection. The key to clear the IAS exam for UPSC candidates lies in a strategic blend of guidance, hard work, and unwavering resolve.

Apart from hard work and commitment, aspiring candidates seek inspiration from individuals who have successfully navigated these exams and established esteemed professions. Varun Baranwal's remarkable story unfolds as he made the courageous decision to discontinue schooling at an early age after his father passed away.

Despite facing skepticism from numerous people regarding his ambition to become an IAS officer, Baranwal defied the odds. He apperared in the UPSC examination in 2016 and clread it in his first attempt with All India Rank (AIR) 32, he achieved his goal of becoming an IAS officer. Baranwal effectively utilised his impoverished background as a means to inspire and educate others.

Hailing from a small village of Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district, IAS officer Varun Baranwal had always wanted to persue a medical career.

Varun's father, a bicycle mechanic and small business owner specialising in bicycle repairs, dedicated himself tirelessly to provide his children with quality education. His father was a only sole source of income that came from fixing bicycles. Following his father's demise, Varun chose to manage the business and support his family. Despite these challenges, Varun Baranwal's exceptional academic performance in his class 10th exam.

Subsequently, Varun's mother assumed responsibility for the shop and encouraged him to complete his education. When it came time to enroll in Class 11th, Varun faced a financial hurdle as he lacked the required funds. Fortunately, the doctor who had treated his father generously stepped in to sponsor his education by promptly donating Rs 10,000.

Upon completing his education, Varun opted to pursue his passion by enrolling in medical school. However, due to the high cost associated with a medical degree, he decided to focus on engineering instead. Varun dedicated himself during the initial semester of engineering studies and secured a scholarship from MIT College Pune following his acceptance. With the assistance of this academic scholarship, he successfully finished his engineering coursework.

After obtaining his engineering qualification, Varun secured a position at a multinational corporation. Despite his family's encouragement to remain in the corporate sector, Varun's passion lay in pursuing a government service career. Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) extended their support by offering study materials to aid his test preparation. With the collective assistance he received, Varun successfully passed the exam and was appointed as an IAS officer.