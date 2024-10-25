After graduation, Balamurugan joined the Madras Institute of Technology, pursuing a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

P. Balamurugan’s inspiring journey highlights the power of resilience and hard work. Born in Keelkattalai, Chennai, as one of eight siblings, he faced financial challenges from a young age. His mother, a single working parent, was determined to prioritize education for all her children, instilling in them the importance of learning and knowledge.

Balamurugan stood out for his relentless curiosity. At just nine, he began reading Tamil newspapers and, despite limited resources, took on a job delivering newspapers to fuel his love for learning. His teachers noticed his dedication and enthusiasm, offering him extra materials to further his studies.

After graduation, Balamurugan joined the Madras Institute of Technology, pursuing a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering. His first major career milestone came when he secured a position at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) through campus recruitment.

Yet, Balamurugan's true aspiration was to become a civil servant. Despite facing numerous challenges and three unsuccessful attempts at the UPSC exams, he remained committed. In 2018, his persistence paid off when he passed the UPSC IFS Exam.

In 2019, he began serving as an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer in the Rajasthan Forest Department after completing his training. A stint in Australia added an enriching perspective to his journey before he returned to India, bringing a renewed vision for the future.