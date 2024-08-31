Twitter
Meet man who once sold tea, now gives free coaching for government jobs, he is....

Amit’s efforts have paid off, with 185 students successfully passing competitive exams like SSC CGL, HSSC, and Chandigarh Police.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 09:16 PM IST

Amit Lathiya’s journey from selling tea to helping 185 students land government jobs is nothing short of inspiring. Nearly 16 years ago, Amit was a young man from a village in Haryana with dreams of competing in international sports for India. However, his aspirations took a turn when his father passed away from a heart attack in 2008, leaving the family in financial distress.

To support his family and continue his education, Amit started working at a tea stall. Despite the challenging circumstances, he remained focused on his goal. His hard work paid off when he secured a job with the Delhi Police in 2010. Currently stationed in the Rohini area of Delhi, Amit works in mobile crime duties.

Amit’s own struggles with financial hardship inspired him to give back to others in need. When he was preparing for his police job exams, he needed to join a coaching center but couldn’t afford the Rs 3,000 fee. To cover the cost, Amit worked at a tea stall for three months. Although he managed to raise the money, the coaching center’s teacher, moved by Amit’s situation, waived the fee.

This gesture of kindness motivated Amit to support others facing similar difficulties. For the past 12 years, he has dedicated himself to providing free education to underprivileged children in Sonipat, Haryana. Amit has taken on the responsibility of preparing over 350 students for government jobs. He spends most of his salary on their education and also arranges food and accommodation for 30 of them.

Amit’s efforts have paid off, with 185 students successfully passing competitive exams like SSC CGL, HSSC, and Chandigarh Police. He continues to support these students until they become self-reliant, seeing his own struggles reflected in their challenges.

Amit’s wife, Manju, a math professor at a government college in Sonipat, supports him in this mission. She manages their household expenses and helps with the children’s education whenever she can. Amit’s colleagues and former students also contribute to his work. One such supporter, Sonu, has been assisting Amit for the past five years, teaching English and general knowledge while Amit is on duty.

Amit Lathiya’s story is a testament to how personal hardship can be transformed into a powerful force for good, inspiring and uplifting others along the way.

 

 

 

 

