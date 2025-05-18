Meet man who is a tier-3 college graduate, overcame 500 rejections and limited resources to land a software engineer job at Google with a 500% salary hike.

In today's time of technology, Indian engineers are making big waves globally. And it is believed that most of them come from pinnacle institutes like IITs, IIMs, IITs, and NITs. But Sagar Kumar’s tale proves that success doesn’t rely upon your college’s name, it relies upon your willpower.

Sagar Kumar graduated from a tier-three engineering college, which many people often see as a drawback in the marketplace. He began his career at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) via the TCS Ninja application, with a modest income of Rs 3.3 lakh per annum. Later, after clearing the TCS Digital Capability Assessment (DCA), he was promoted to a virtual function, along with his earnings jumped to Rs 7.4 lakh per year.

Sagar laboured at TCS for 3 years and received many awards for his performance. But his goal turned constantly bigger, he dreamed of working for one of the global’s top tech agencies.

Despite his ambition, the journey wasn’t that smooth. He applied to over 500 agencies through platforms like LinkedIn, Wellfound, and Glassdoor but didn’t receive a single response. He knew he lacked DSA (Data Structures and Algorithms) and competitive programming capabilities, so he started working on his strengths, such as development and trouble-fixing.

Instead of giving up, Sagar modified his approach. He reached out to experts on LinkedIn, requested referrals, and took resume opinions via platforms like Topmate. Along with his full-time job, he also commenced reading DSA more sincerely.

Nine months ago, he received a call from a Google recruiter but couldn’t clear the screening round. Instead of feeling defeated, he worked even harder this time, practiced through mock interviews, progressed his talents, and stayed constant.

In March of 2025, a friend referred him again, and this time, Sagar cracked every interview round. He subsequently was given his dream activity at Google, in conjunction with a huge 500% earnings hike.

Today, Sagar Kumar works as a software program engineer at Google, displaying absolutely everyone that with hard work and belief, even a tier-three university passout could make it huge.