'Conservation of water part of India's cultural consciousness': PM Modi launches Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative

Education

Meet man, who lost his mother in childhood, worked as milk seller, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Living in the Pathargama block of Godda, Jharkhand, Mahadev Kumar has made his family and village proud. He scored 386 on the NEET despite having financial difficulties

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 01:17 PM IST

Meet man, who lost his mother in childhood, worked as milk seller, cracked NEET exam with AIR...
TRENDING NOW

The National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) is one exam where thousands of applicants sit and take exams every year. However, very few people pass the test on their first try. We will share Mahadev Kumar's success story with you today, as he passed the NEET exam.
 
Living in the Pathargama block of Godda, Jharkhand, Mahadev Kumar has made his family and village proud. He scored 386 on the NEET despite having financial difficulties. Kumar has been accepted to Medini Rai Medical College in Palamu, according to Local 18. 

 Kumar has gained admission to Palamu's Medini Rai Medical College. The entire village came to greet him and offer congratulations when he arrived in his hometown. Kishan Yadav, his father, travels the cities and villages selling milk. His mum died sixteen years ago. After that, his father put a lot of effort into getting him a quality education. Mahadev stayed at home and studied for the NEET. During his few months in Patna, he also studied for the exam. He used to spend between 14 and 16 hours a day studying. In addition to studying at home, he used to assist his father at work.
 
 Mahadev claimed that his father used to travel to the city to sell milk because of his hectic schedule. He used to set aside time for his studies after completing all of the housework, such as milk sales and cow care. At the village's Gyan Ganga Residential School, he completed his elementary education. He was then chosen for Navodaya Vidyalaya's class 6 and continued his education there through class 10. Following this, he finished his eleventh and twelfth grades in Patna, spent a few days getting ready for the NEET, and then went back home.
 
Mahadev was an exceptionally bright student right from the start, according to village school teacher Bambam Bagwe. Since the first grade, he has consistently placed first in the class. Mahadev's aptitude allowed him to pass the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance exam and finish his studies there up to the tenth grade.

