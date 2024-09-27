Meet man who lost his legs, cracked JEE Advanced, completed B.Tech from IIT Madras, is now working at…

In a small village in Andhra Pradesh, a young boy’s life changed forever when a tragic accident stole his legs. Yet, in the face of adversity, he found strength that would propel him to extraordinary heights. This is the story of Naga Naresh Karutura, a boy born to a humble lorry driver who rose from the depths of despair to the heights of academic excellence, eventually securing a coveted job at Google.

Naga Naresh was born in Teeparru, a village nestled along the Godavari River. His parents, both illiterate, had simple aspirations, but life had grand plans for Naresh. In 1993, during the Sankranti festival, Naresh’s life took a tragic turn when he fell from a lorry and lost both his legs. To add to the heartbreak, a nearby private hospital refused to treat him, leaving a passing police constable to rush him to a government hospital. However, even as a child, Naresh refused to wallow in self-pity. He recalls that his life did not change dramatically post-accident; he remained determined to have a normal childhood. He made friends, enjoyed life, and excelled in his studies despite his physical challenges.

There was, however, a time when Naresh feared he would have to discontinue his education due to his family’s financial struggles. But fate intervened once more. His parents moved from Teeparru to Tanuku, where Naresh was enrolled in a missionary school. There, his friends treated him as an equal, never making him feel different despite his wheelchair. It was this environment that allowed him to thrive academically.

Naresh’s brilliance came to full display when he cracked the IIT-JEE, securing an All-India Rank of 992, and ranking 4th in the physically handicapped category. His admission to IIT Madras opened new doors, and his life was filled with pleasant surprises. Strangers helped him along the way—a man named Sundar he met on a train covered his hostel fees, while the hospital that had treated him during his accident supported his college tuition. IIT Madras itself went out of its way to ensure Naresh’s comfort, arranging lifts, ramps, and even a powered wheelchair.

Despite these challenges, Naresh’s determination never wavered. With a passion for algorithms, computer science, and game theory, Naresh not only excelled academically but also attracted job offers from Morgan Stanley and Google. Ultimately, he chose to work with Google, where he continues to inspire everyone around him.