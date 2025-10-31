FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Meet man, who lost his father at young age, mother ran puncture shop, cracked UPSC on his first attempt with AIR..., he is...

"Where there's a will, there's a way", they say. The story of Varun Baranwal, stemming from a small puncture shop to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), stands as a testament to the saying. Let's dive deeper into his journey.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 03:37 PM IST

Image credit: Instagram
"Where there's a will, there's a way", they say. The story of Varun Baranwal, stemming from a small puncture shop to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), stands as a testament to the saying. Life changed for 16-year-old Varun just three days after he took his Class 10th exams when his father, the sole breadwinner of the family who ran a small punture shop in Maharashtra's Boisar, succumbed to a long illness. 

Overnight, society expected Varun to leave behind his studies and become a man. Relatives and neighbours advised him to take over the bicycle repairing shop to support his family. For some time, Varun did what they said and put his book away. Looks like his destiny had something else planned for him. When his Class 10th results arrived, everyone learnt that Varun had topped his school.

Varun told his mother he would run the shop for a year and then continue his studies. His mother's response changed everything. She asked him to focus on his studies. "I will definitely get you to study, no matter how much I have to work hard", she said, as quoted by MoneyControl. 

Mother took over cycle repair shop

Varun's mother took over the cycle repair shop to support her son's education. Her plan was simple, "If the shop earns Rs 100, Rs 50 will go to the household and the rest Rs 50 will be used to support my children's education. However, their struggle was far from over. 

When the time came to pay Varun's admission fees, they realised it was beyond their reach. Varun went to his uncle, asking for help. On his way, he saw his mother at the cycle shop, repairing a cycle. When he confronted her, she told him, "This is the way to a better future", as quoted by MoneyControl. 

At that very moment, Varun's resolve grew stronger. His hard work and determination inspired others to step up tp help. Teachers pooled money for his fees and a family doctor paid his admission charges. Eventually, Varun became an engineer and bagged a corporate job. 

Road to IAS 

Varun wanted to pursue the UPSC exam. However, with no money for coaching, he walked into an institute and promised to crack the exam on first attempt if they taught him for free. He kept his promise. Varun emerged successful in the exam on his first attempt with AIR 32. 

 

