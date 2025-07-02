Despite the struggles, he continued his education, determined to improve his family's situation. He believed that education was the key to a better life, and he was determined to succeed.

The UPSC is one of India's most challenging exams, requiring candidates to possess a strong work ethic and a burning passion for achieving their goals. While the UPSC Civil Services exam is held every year, the stories of a few candidates who succeed make it an inspiration for all. One such inspiring story is of IAS Abin Gopi who fought all hardships to crack to UPSC exam and fulfill his dream of becoming an IAS officer. Let's know more about IAS Abin Gopi.

Who is IAS Abin Gopi?

IAS Abin Gopi, hails from Kerala, has a remarkable story of perseverance and determination. Born into a humble family, Abin's father used to climb coconut trees to make ends meet. However, when Abin was just 17 years old, his father passed away, leaving him and his family in a state of financial crisis. With the responsibility of taking care of his family on his shoulders, Abin had to work multiple jobs to support them.

Worked as painter, delivery boy, and waiter to support family

Abin worked as a painter, delivery boy, and even in a hotel to make ends meet. Despite the struggles, he continued his education, determined to improve his family's situation. He believed that education was the key to a better life, and he was determined to succeed.

Studied for 15 hours a day to crack upsc exam

In 2019, Abin decided to focus only on his studies, leaving behind his multiple jobs. He started preparing for the UPSC Civil Services exam, determined to crack it and improve his family's situation. Abin would study for 15-15 hours a day, fueled by his determination to succeed.

IAS Abin cracked UPSC exam in 2021

Abin's hard work and perseverance paid off in 2021 when he cleared the UPSC Civil Services exam. He secured good marks and was selected as a Deputy Collector in the Revenue Department. Abin's success is an inspiration to many, showcasing the power of hard work and determination.